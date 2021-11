Free Sunday musicales are back at the Will Library in Yonkers.



Yesterday marked the second time performers took the stage since 2019 when the pandemic hit.



Talented singers from ABBA Mia, the Ultimate ABBA Tribute Show, thrilled an audience on Sunday.



You can catch the next show on Dec. 12 when the Pelham Piano School will be performing “An Afternoon of Beethoven, Chopin, Schubert and Mozart.”