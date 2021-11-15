Lucy's Lounge in Pleasantville temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19 concerns have temporarily closed a popular nightspot in Pleasantville.



The manager of Lucy's Lounge posted to Facebook saying that some customers have shared with him that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The manager says the staff is monitoring themselves for symptoms and getting tested. The restaurant will remain closed until the staff has gotten back negative test results.

Lucy's had reopened on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6.