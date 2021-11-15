The Planner: Your weekly calendar of business events

Stay connected to professionals, industry leaders and the business community through online and in-person networking, workshops, conferences and more, in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Note: Inquire ahead of attending in-person, on-site events, as some organizations and hosts continue to require various physical distancing and vaccine protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov. 15

Monday Morning Magic-Business Happening + Opportunities, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Business Happenings + Opportunities in Palm Beach & Broward counties. Via Zoom. 561-265-3790. bit.ly/3wiq6mB . Free.

Nov. 16

Divas in the Trucking Industry, 9:30-10:30 a.m. presented by the Florida Women’s Business Center. 561-265-3790. bit.ly/3BFNnA4 . Free.

Hispanic Neuropsychologists in the USA , 10 a.m., via Zoom, hosted by Albizu University. Neuropsychologist Juan Arango-Lasprilla, PhD, will explore the status of Hispanic individuals working in the field of neuropsychology in the United States and discuss the implications of their practice. bit.ly/3lyY4iU

Ask the Attorneys with Kaye Bender Rembaum & City of Tamarac, 6:30-8 p.m. Webinar panel featuring Florida Bar Board Certified Specialists in Condominium and Planned Development Law. 954-928-0680. bit.ly/3EEM8mz Free.

Nov. 17

Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo , 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Engage high-level government leaders, international trade experts, and delegations from around the world. Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-357-6400. broward.org/EconDev/conferences/Pages/FITCE.aspx . Free. 954-940-5344.

Updating Your Governing Documents, Noon-1 p.m., Webinar presenter by Kaye Bender Rembaum 954-928-0680. bit.ly/3GMwY0i Free.

Are You Considering Starting Your Own Business? 12:30-2:30 p.m., Online presentation of SCORE Palm Beach County. Introduction to business ownership. bit.ly/31STeG1

Local Art Showcase, 5-8 p.m., Art & Stroll, hosted by Business for the Arts of Broward, in the lobbies of buildings 401, 301 and 201 of East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. Attendees will connect and network with business leaders. Performances include spoken word poetry, live music, African drumming and more by Art Prevails Project, Broward College Big Jazz Band, Hope Street band, Ashanti Cultural Arts, live painting by Lori Pratico, and sidewalk chalk artists. $25-$35. bit.ly/3lxWSN0

Nov. 18

CEO Connection: Jason DiBona, AeroClean, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., AeroClean, 10455 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Jupiter. 561-746-7111. Hosted by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. bit.ly/3EGrD8X $35.

Nov. 19

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day , all day. The #WEDO2021 Virtual Summit will feature women chief executive officers and founders of their own businesses and organizations such as Mona Scotty-Young, Monami Entertainer; Judith Heumann, The Heumann Perspective; Nadja Swarovski, Atelier Swarovski. Visit womenseday.org/

State of the Region annual awards , 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Road 84, Davie. Hosted by the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization. BrowardMPO.org

Nov. 22

Monday Morning Magic-Business Happening + Opportunities, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Business Happenings + Opportunities in Palm Beach & Broward counties, Delray Beach. 561-265-3790. flwbc.org/business-events . Free.

Nov. 30

Chamber Breakfast, 7:30 a.m., presented by Chamber South, featuring David Whitaker, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. bit.ly/3H9ErGU

Divas in the Trucking Industry, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Help Client to Understand the “Industry” Identify Profitability Determine How to Get a “Slice of the Pie” Develop & Manager Successful Business. Delray Beach. 561-265-3790. flwbc.org/business-events . Free.

Dec. 2

Trial School’s The Top Shelf, A Legal Literary Book Club, 6-7:30 p.m. via ZOOM. For attorneys, Register by email to jju@kulaw.com . Free.

Gay and Lesbian Lawyers Network , 6-10 p.m., the deck on 13th, 545 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale. conta.cc/3qp0Eea

Dec. 3

Ignite Innovation — Developers Conference, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ignite Innovation is a free online event fosters innovation and inspires developers to drive their projects to the leading edge. 954-641-8085. igniteInnovationFL.com . Free.

Dec. 8

2021 PRSA Wizard Awards , 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Virtual, hosted by the Public Relations Society of America Greater Fort Lauderdale chapter . bit.ly/3C1CeK7

Small Business Accounting , Lifting & Advancing Black Business Series, 5-6:30 p.m., African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Michael Bienes Seminar Room #2, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. bit.ly/3BYi6bO

Jan. 29, 2022

TEDxBocaRaton , 7-10 p.m., Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Featuring innovators and thought-leaders in fields such as science, technology, space travel, solar. conta.cc/3wEgPpl

Feb. 25, 2022

Vacation Expo, Feb. 25-27, Pompano Civic Center, Pompano Beach. Open to travel advisers and consumers. Feb. 25 is for travel agents only. 754-246-3515 VacationAdventureExpo.com

Upcoming deadlines

Nov. 30

African-American Cultural and Historical Grants program applications are due Nov. 30. The new grant program will provide funding to facilities in Florida that highlight the contributions, culture or history of African Americans. The program is jointly administered by the Department of State’s Divisions of Arts and Culture and Historical Resources. Nonprofit organizations and public entities may apply for up to $500,000 or up to $1,000,000 with 50% matching funds from other sources. Priority shall be given to projects that encourage the design or construction of a new facility or the renovation of an existing facility in an area with great cultural significance in which no facility exists; enhance the beauty or aesthetic value of facilities named for significant African Americans; or restore facilities on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information on the program, application process and guidelines, visit dos.myflorida.com/aach . Apply by Nov. 30.

Want more? Visit sunsentinel.com/events to view and submit workshops, nonprofit business events, meetings, conferences and more. Follow on Twitter @mindingyourbiz.