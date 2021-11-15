Weekend Sports Review: Taylor Heinicke tops the GOAT, ODU’s weird win, the 757 dominates the state

Oscar Smith's Ethan Vasko looks for receivers during the second quarter at the VHSL Class 6A football quarterfinal at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Thursday. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Catching you up on another busy weekend in 757 sports, both locally and beyond. A lot of G.O.A.T. talk this week, from TB12 to the 757′s high school field hockey teams ...

G.O.A.T. vs. G.O.A.T.

The Greatest Of All Time played Sunday at FedEx Field.

And Tom Brady played too.

OK, so Taylor Heinicke is the G.O.A.T. only when it comes to Old Dominion QBs, but he outplayed Tom Brady in a signature victory over the NFL G.O.A.T. — 29-19 on Sunday .

Heinicke, an ODU legend, threw for 256 yards and a touchdown and guided the Washington Football Team on a clock-killing fourth-quarter touchdown drive that took more than 10 minutes and more importantly kept Brady on the sideline.

Heinicke followed up his dazzling performance during last season’s playoff loss to Tampa Bay with a solid game, and this time it led to a win. During his postgame presser, Heinicke choked up when asked about playing well against Brady.

“These are the games you dream of as a kid,” Heinicke said. “It’s a moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn’t playing. I told myself if I get another chance to play I’ll do something great.”

2+2+2+2 = WIN

So who else had two first-half safeties, a returned blocked PAT and a conventional two-point conversion on your bingo card for Old Dominion’s latest football game?

That’s how the Monarchs scored eight points — two at a time — in a victory over Florida Atlantic .

Staff writer David Hall notes that ODU trailed 3-2 and led 4-3, 11-3 and 22-16, and Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne called it “the most unusual game I’ve ever been to.”

ODU improved to 4-6 with a third consecutive win, and Rahne doesn’t like to look ahead, but we do: Finish the season with wins against Middle Tennessee (5-5) and Charlotte (5-5), and the Monarchs are bowl bound.

Elsewhere in college football this weekend:

Quarterback Cole Johnson, a former star at Cox High in Virginia Beach, threw for 334 yards and a touchdown and Ethan Ratke booted a school-record six field goals in JMU’s sixth consecutive win over William & Mary.

Jett Duffey ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 2:10 remaining, capping a 75-yard, 10-play drive that gave Hampton a 28-21 victory Saturday at Campbell.

Norfolk State squandered a 26-point halftime lead and suffered a fatal blow to its MEAC title hopes, losing 28-26 on Saturday at Delaware State.

Virginia really missed starting QB Brennan Armstrong in a blowout loss to Notre Dame on national TV.

missed starting QB Brennan Armstrong in a blowout loss to Notre Dame on national TV. Virginia Tech’s offense found its mojo, gaining 573 yards, in a victory over Duke .

Scoring in bunches

While many college football observers are lobbying for an expanded playoff, the Virginia High School League football postseason is proof that more is not merrier.

In Region A games involving 757 teams where eight teams qualified, the No. 1 seeds won over No. 8 by a combined score of 217-19. That included Oscar Smith’s 77-7 shellacking of Cosby in which quarterback Ethan Vasko — an Old Dominion commit — set a VHSL record with 10 total touchdowns (nine passing, one rushing). Most of the region semifinals this week should be more competitive.

Leaving no doubt

Maybe you’ve heard by now: Hampton Roads is really good at field hockey.

Three high school teams provided plenty of proof Saturday by winning VHSL state championships, and Norfolk Academy won a VISAA crown.

Cox won its fourth straight title and 23rd overall in Class 5, Great Bridge won its second consecutive title and fourth since 2016 in Class 4, and Tabb completed a 22-0 season with the Class 3 title.

Honoring a legend

Old Dominion honored a late legend with a victory over a Southeastern Conference team in the inaugural Anne Donovan Classic at Chartway Arena on Sunday.

“Obviously we’re playing for the win, but for me we’re playing for a little bit more because Anne Donovan was my coach and has a special place in my heart,” said ODU coach DeLisha Milton-Jones, who was coached by Donovan on the 2008 Olympic team. “I can feel her presence.”

Video you need to see

Check out this move by Salem’s Jahrell Walton in a playoff victory Friday.

What we’re looking forward to this week

The Old Dominion men’s basketball team returns to the court with a home game Monday against Manhattan at 7 p.m.

The Monarchs hope to bounce back from Saturday’s loss to future Sun Belt rival James Madison.

Also noteworthy in the 757 in men’s college basketball this week:

Tuesday: William & Mary at Norfolk State, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

The Norfolk Admirals hit the Scope ice Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Admirals are playing good hockey after a year off because of the pandemic.

Norfolk is 6-4 and in second place behind Florida in the ECHL South. The Admirals are already nearly halfway to their 14 total wins during the 2019-2020 season.

The region semifinals in high school football feature some intriguing match-ups. Most games are expected to be played Friday night at 7 p.m., but days and times will be finalized Monday or Tuesday.

The week ahead in college football:

ODU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Hampton, 1 p.m.

South Carolina State at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

