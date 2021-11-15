ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Weekend Sports Review: Taylor Heinicke tops the GOAT, ODU’s weird win, the 757 dominates the state

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RoU0_0cx26fxR00
Oscar Smith's Ethan Vasko looks for receivers during the second quarter at the VHSL Class 6A football quarterfinal at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake on Thursday. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Catching you up on another busy weekend in 757 sports, both locally and beyond. A lot of G.O.A.T. talk this week, from TB12 to the 757′s high school field hockey teams ...

G.O.A.T. vs. G.O.A.T.

The Greatest Of All Time played Sunday at FedEx Field.

And Tom Brady played too.

OK, so Taylor Heinicke is the G.O.A.T. only when it comes to Old Dominion QBs, but he outplayed Tom Brady in a signature victory over the NFL G.O.A.T. — 29-19 on Sunday .

Heinicke, an ODU legend, threw for 256 yards and a touchdown and guided the Washington Football Team on a clock-killing fourth-quarter touchdown drive that took more than 10 minutes and more importantly kept Brady on the sideline.

Heinicke followed up his dazzling performance during last season’s playoff loss to Tampa Bay with a solid game, and this time it led to a win. During his postgame presser, Heinicke choked up when asked about playing well against Brady.

“These are the games you dream of as a kid,” Heinicke said. “It’s a moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn’t playing. I told myself if I get another chance to play I’ll do something great.”

___

2+2+2+2 = WIN

So who else had two first-half safeties, a returned blocked PAT and a conventional two-point conversion on your bingo card for Old Dominion’s latest football game?

That’s how the Monarchs scored eight points — two at a time — in a victory over Florida Atlantic .

Staff writer David Hall notes that ODU trailed 3-2 and led 4-3, 11-3 and 22-16, and Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne called it “the most unusual game I’ve ever been to.”

ODU improved to 4-6 with a third consecutive win, and Rahne doesn’t like to look ahead, but we do: Finish the season with wins against Middle Tennessee (5-5) and Charlotte (5-5), and the Monarchs are bowl bound.

Elsewhere in college football this weekend:

___

Scoring in bunches

While many college football observers are lobbying for an expanded playoff, the Virginia High School League football postseason is proof that more is not merrier.

In Region A games involving 757 teams where eight teams qualified, the No. 1 seeds won over No. 8 by a combined score of 217-19. That included Oscar Smith’s 77-7 shellacking of Cosby in which quarterback Ethan Vasko — an Old Dominion commit — set a VHSL record with 10 total touchdowns (nine passing, one rushing). Most of the region semifinals this week should be more competitive.

___

Leaving no doubt

Maybe you’ve heard by now: Hampton Roads is really good at field hockey.

Three high school teams provided plenty of proof Saturday by winning VHSL state championships, and Norfolk Academy won a VISAA crown.

Cox won its fourth straight title and 23rd overall in Class 5, Great Bridge won its second consecutive title and fourth since 2016 in Class 4, and Tabb completed a 22-0 season with the Class 3 title.

___

Honoring a legend

Old Dominion honored a late legend with a victory over a Southeastern Conference team in the inaugural Anne Donovan Classic at Chartway Arena on Sunday.

“Obviously we’re playing for the win, but for me we’re playing for a little bit more because Anne Donovan was my coach and has a special place in my heart,” said ODU coach DeLisha Milton-Jones, who was coached by Donovan on the 2008 Olympic team. “I can feel her presence.”

___

Video you need to see

Check out this move by Salem’s Jahrell Walton in a playoff victory Friday.

___

What we’re looking forward to this week

The Old Dominion men’s basketball team returns to the court with a home game Monday against Manhattan at 7 p.m.

The Monarchs hope to bounce back from Saturday’s loss to future Sun Belt rival James Madison.

Also noteworthy in the 757 in men’s college basketball this week:

Tuesday: William & Mary at Norfolk State, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

__

The Norfolk Admirals hit the Scope ice Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Admirals are playing good hockey after a year off because of the pandemic.

Norfolk is 6-4 and in second place behind Florida in the ECHL South. The Admirals are already nearly halfway to their 14 total wins during the 2019-2020 season.

__

The region semifinals in high school football feature some intriguing match-ups. Most games are expected to be played Friday night at 7 p.m., but days and times will be finalized Monday or Tuesday.

__

The week ahead in college football:

ODU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Hampton, 1 p.m.

South Carolina State at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

College football previews: Norfolk State, Hampton, William & Mary all finish the regular season at home

Richmond (5-5, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary (6-4, 4-3), 3:30 p.m. On the air: Cox YurView, FloFootball.com, 92.3FM, 107.9FM The Spiders: Richmond is on a roll, its 51-24 rout of Delaware this past week its third consecutive victory. QB Joe Mancuso, the CAA Offensive Player of the Week, is a dual threat, passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 116 yards and two TDs, in the ...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion has turned things around with 3 straight wins. Players and coaching staff aren’t surprised.

As surprising as Old Dominion’s unlikely entry into the postseason conversation might seem from the outside, those inside the program claim they saw it coming. The Monarchs, who were 1-6 and left for dead just three weeks ago, sit two wins away from bowl eligibility as they visit Middle Tennessee State on Saturday for the regular season’s penultimate game. Second-year coach Ricky Rahne, whose ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Virginian-Pilot

William & Mary announcer Chuck Wolfe, broadcaster Jay Colley savor long-running football series against Richmond

If you’re a William & Mary football fan of the past four decades, Jay Colley or Chuck Wolfe is the voice echoing in memory depending whether you were on site or following on radio or television. “It’s thirrrrrrrd downnn!” Wolfe, the Zable Stadium public address announcer, has bellowed for 25 seasons as Tribe defenses have sought to stop the opposition. “Mr. Official, move those chains!” and ...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Tears of joy flow as Kempsville advances to region championship game

The tears flowed uncontrollably for Kempsville running back NaiQuan Washington-Pearce as the final seconds ticked down at the end of the Class 5 Region A semifinal on Friday. But they weren’t tears of sadness. No, they were tears of joy as the Chiefs beat Salem 15-6 to advance to next week’s region championship game. They will meet Green Run, which beat Indian River 27-7 to advance. “We’ve ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Norfolk, VA
College Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Chesapeake, VA
Football
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Basketball
Chesapeake, VA
Sports
City
Tabb, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
Norfolk, VA
Football
Norfolk, VA
Basketball
Virginia Beach, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Chesapeake, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Cox girls volleyball falls short in Class 5 state championship

For every point Cox scored, Stone Bridge had an answer. The Falcons lean heavily into momentum and streaks, but only twice did they score four or more consecutive points. “I think we typically gain momentum and use our momentum,” senior setter Mackenzie Colvin said, “and I feel like it was just off tonight. We weren’t capitalizing how we usually do and getting strings of points.” Stone Bridge ...
VOLLEYBALL
Virginian-Pilot

Grafton falls again to Loudoun County in Class 4 girls volleyball championship

While the monkey on Grafton’s back is more like a 1,000-pound gorilla, the Clippers gave the primate all it could handle Friday. Loudoun County beat Grafton (27-2) for the fifth straight meeting in the Class 4 girls volleyball championship match, defeating the Clippers 25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 25-17 at VCU’s Seigel Center. It’s the Captains’ 10th consecutive state title and 14th in the past 15 ...
GRAFTON, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy