People on the Move: Career changes in technology, aviation, real estate and more

Technology

Nordis Technologies, a Coral Spring-based omnichannel customer communications management and payments technology solutions company, announced William E. Walker as chief technology officer. Also, Nicole Ritter joined the company as senior director of product management.

Logitix, an event ticketing technology and analytics company in Boca Raton, announced that Greg Nortman was promoted from chief strategy officer to president. Also, Chris Zaber joined the company as executive vice president of business development, coming from the New York Mets where he was senior vice president of corporate partnerships and ticket sales. The company also announced the promotion of Jaclyn Ross to vice president of operations, Stephanie Miller to vice president list services, and Travis Underwood to vice president of partnerships. The company hired former Nashville Predators executive Jon-Thomas Louviere as the new vice president of strategy and innovation.

Communications, public relations

The Association for Women in Communications recognized winners of its 2021 Clarion Awards competition, including Linzi Martinez , founder and chief executive officer at Body on Fire LLC. Martinez was awarded a Clarion for her project, Body on Fire Fitness and Nutrition in the Magazine Feature Article, External Publication – Circulation of 100,000 or less – Lifestyle category.

Durée & Company announced the promotions of Caroline Williams and Samantha Mozdzierz to account director positions.

Aviation

Boca Raton-based Airport Experience News announced the selection of Mark E. Gale , chief executive officer/director of Aviation at Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, as its 2021 Director of the Year in the Large Airports Division.

Real estate

Lee & Associates South Florida announced that Matthew Katzen joined the firm as senior vice president specializing in office leasing.

Finance

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced that Ryan Edelson joined the firm as a principal in Boca Raton.

Cultural

The Carbonell Awards announced new board members: Gino R. Campodónico , senior director of communications & storytelling at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and Karen Poindexter , a longtime Carbonell panelist and judge, who has been a producer in Regional, Broadway and London theaters.

Community

United Way of Broward County announced chairs to its Affinity Groups: Brooks P. Killmeyer , an employee benefits consultant with USI Insurance Services in Fort Lauderdale, as chair of NextGen United; Angie Davis , senior vice president/business banking senior relationship manager at Bank of America, as chair of Women United; and Allison Cagnetta , local philanthropist, as the chair of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society.

The South Florida Institute on Aging announced the appointment of Cresha Reid as interim president and chief executive officer.

Government

Tara Gaudin was named director of human services for Broward County. She will oversee services and programs provided by the Broward Addiction and Recovery Center, Elderly and Veterans Services, Family Success, the Nancy J. Cotterman Center, Crisis Intervention and Support, Community Partnerships and more. Gaudin was most recently Director of the Department of Health and Human Services in Montgomery County, in Pennsylvania.

Education

Emily Andrea Sendin , Miami Dade College Padrón Campus English, literature and creative writing professor, has been awarded the Media Literacy Award by the National Council of Teachers of English.

