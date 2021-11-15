ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden to sign public safety order during tribal summit

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X47s6_0cx26cJG00
Biden Tribal Nations FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Texas in holding up his fists as indigenous and environmental activists protest in front of the White House in Washington, Oct. 11, 2021. President Joe Biden will announce steps Monday, Nov. 15, to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans during the first tribal nations summit since 2016, the White House said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to help improve public safety and justice for Native Americans during the first tribal nations summit since 2016, a White House official said.

Leaders from more than 570 tribes in the United States are expected to join the two-day event beginning Monday, with nearly three dozen addressing the gathering. The summit is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected Native Americans and Alaska Natives at disproportionate rates.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to speak on Monday, with Vice President Kamala Harris to follow on Tuesday. Several members of Biden's Cabinet will also participate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the summit coincides with National Native American Heritage Month and is being hosted by the White House for the first time. The summit was not held during the Trump administration, and past conferences took place at the Interior Department.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are more than twice as likely to be victims of a violent crime and at least two times more likely to be raped or sexually assaulted compared to other races, according to the Association on American Indian Affairs.

Biden’s order will mandate the Justice, Homeland Security and Interior departments work together to help combat human trafficking and crime on native lands, officials said. They are looking at ways to strengthen participation in Amber Alert programs and national training programs for federal agents. They will also create the position of a liaison who can speak with family members and to advocates.

The administration is also announcing steps to protect Chaco Canyon, a national park and UNESCO World Heritage site a few hours northwest of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Bureau of Land Management will begin a study on the possible withdrawal from federal lands within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which would bar new federal oil and gas leasing on those lands. Those lands will not be eligible for leasing while the study is underway, though past administrations had already opted to impose the buffer administratively.

The complaint by environmentalists and some tribes has been that the move is only temporary and that permanent protections are needed. But it isn't so simple; while some tribes have fought for protections, the Navajo Nation, which has more to lose by curbing oil and gas, have asked for a smaller radius around the site.

Since taking office in January, Biden has taken steps several steps that the White House says demonstrate his commitment to tribal nations.

Among them are naming Deb Haaland, a former congresswoman from New Mexico, as the first Native American to lead the Interior Department, the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over U.S. tribes for generations. Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo.

Biden's coronavirus relief plan included $31 billion for tribal communities, and the administration also has worked closely with tribal leaders to help make COVID-19 vaccination rates among Native Americans among the highest in the country, the White House said.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty said she was hoping the summit would help eliminate red tape when building critical infrastructure on tribal lands. And she was “looking for concrete action by the administration to issue executive orders to provide as much support to Native Nations to recover from COVID-19 and the systemic under service of our communities.”

Biden also recently became the first president to issue a proclamation designating Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples' Day, giving a boost to longstanding efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

Earlier this year, Jill Biden spent two days in April visiting the Navajo Nation's capital in Window Rock, Arizona.

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Long in Washington and Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, N.M., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Checkup finds Biden 'vigorous'; Harris briefly in power

BETHESDA, Md. — (AP) — President Joe Biden remains “healthy” and “vigorous” and fit for duty, but is showing some signs of aging, his doctor said Friday after the oldest president in American history underwent his first routine physical in office and — in a history-making moment — briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he underwent a colonoscopy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts are a matter of dignity,” Biden said during the opening ceremony for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “That’s the foundation of our nation-to-nation partnership.” The executive order directs the departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and […] The post ‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
kitsapdailynews.com

Suquamish chairman talks tribal issues with Biden administration

Tribal leaders from around the United States, including Suquamish chairman Leonard Forsman, joined top leaders from the Biden/Harris administration this week to discuss issues affecting tribal nations and nation-to-nation collaboration. Among the leaders to address the summit was Forsman, who spoke on the urgency of responding to the climate crisis,...
SUQUAMISH, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Joe Biden
msmagazine.com

Biden Signs Executive Order To Address ‘Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous People’

A government report warned of gaps in law enforcement coordination and the tracking of cases for a vulnerable population. This story was originally published by The 19th. President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday aimed at improving public safety and criminal justice for Native Americans, who are targets of violent crime at a rate much higher than the national average.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Orders#Native Americans#Ap#Cabinet#The White House#The Interior Department#American Indians#Justice#Homeland Security#Interior#Amber Alert#Unesco World Heritage#Chaco Culture Nation
Tahlequah Daily Press

Hoskin participates in Tribal Nations Summit on education, Native language

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Monday, Nov. 15, participated in the White House Tribal Nations Summit, encouraging the United States government to support new educational opportunities for Native students and to make key investments that help tribes save and perpetuate their sacred languages. The two-day virtual Tribal...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
75K+
Followers
75K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy