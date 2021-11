The U.S. Senate approved by voice vote late Thursday the nomination of Charles F. Sams III as the first confirmed National Park Service director since 2017. Sams, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton, Ore., will be the first tribal member to lead the Park Service in the agency’s 105-year history. The Park Service is part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which is led for the first time by a member of a Native American tribe, Secretary Deb Haaland.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO