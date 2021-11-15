October Ag Tractor and Combine Sales Stay Positive

Based on November 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 150.96 million bushels, up 23 percent from last year's 122.96 million bushels, according to the November 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The 1.11 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year are unchanged from the October forecast and 50,000 acres above the 1.06 million acres harvested a year ago. Corn yield is estimated at 136.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels per acre from the October 1 forecast and 20.0 bushels per acre above last year's final yield. As of October 31, Colorado's corn harvested for grain was 68 percent complete, compared with 82 percent last year and the 5-year average of 61 percent.
Comments / 0