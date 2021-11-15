ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

October Ag Tractor and Combine Sales Stay Positive

myklgr.com
 5 days ago

Overall unit sales of both ag tractors and combines continued their growth above an already-rapid pace set last year. The latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says U.S. total farm tractor sales climbed 4.8 percent in October...

www.myklgr.com

kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: October 2021 Kansas cattle on feed highlights

Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.51 million cattle on feed November 1, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down slightly from last year. Placements during October totaled 435,000 head, up 1% from 2020. Fed cattle marketings for the month of...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

Wheat Industry Leaders Meet in Kansas City, Talk Shipping

The boards of directors for the U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers met last week in Kansas City. Supply chain issues were one of many topics during the meetings. “Supplier delivery times have slowed dramatically, not only for manufacturers but also for service providers,” said Esther...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: October 2021 Colorado crop production highlights

Based on November 1 conditions, corn production in Colorado is forecast at 150.96 million bushels, up 23 percent from last year's 122.96 million bushels, according to the November 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The 1.11 million acres expected to be harvested for grain this year are unchanged from the October forecast and 50,000 acres above the 1.06 million acres harvested a year ago. Corn yield is estimated at 136.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels per acre from the October 1 forecast and 20.0 bushels per acre above last year's final yield. As of October 31, Colorado's corn harvested for grain was 68 percent complete, compared with 82 percent last year and the 5-year average of 61 percent.
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

Despite supply chain issues, both tractor and combine sales continue to see growth in October

The latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) reveals that both tractor and combine sales continued to see growth this month above 2020. In the U.S., total farm tractor sales rose 4.8% in October compared with the previous year. Self-propelled combine sales climbed 72.9%. It also marks the fourth consecutive month harvester sales grew near or above 20%.
AGRICULTURE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Pricier Fruit Affects Produce Sales in October

In SpartanNash's third-quarter earnings call last week, Jason Monaco, CFO of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer and wholesaler, said that despite definitively rising consumer prices and a whole lot of talk about the inflationary environment, SpartanNash hasn't seen a big impact on what shoppers are buying. "We haven’t seen significant...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

NPPC Applauds USDA Decision to Allow Faster Line Speeds

The National Pork Producers Council commended the Department of Agriculture for allowing some pork packing plants to run faster line speeds. NPPC says the move could increase packing capacity and alleviate supply issues in the face of strong demand. NPPC President Jen Sorenson says, “This is particularly important now given...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

Fall Harvest Wrapping Up

Measurable snowfall late last week limited the state to 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 14, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities for the week included harvesting corn. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 12 percent short, 77...
AGRICULTURE
