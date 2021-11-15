ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Vote on Bonnie Nomination Likely This Week

The Senate Agriculture Committee approved the nomination of Robert Bonnie as the USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation three months ago. The position is one of the most important at USDA as the undersecretary...

Ottumwa Courier

This week's congressional votes

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. VETERANS AND EDUCATION: The House has passed the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act (S. 1095), sponsored by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., to provide greater tuition and job training benefits for survivors of deceased military veterans. A supporter, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said the bill would "ensure the survivors and dependents of those who bravely serve our country are not hindered by tuition costs when pursuing their education." The vote, on Nov. 15, was unanimous with 424 yeas.
PIX11

Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved the legislation by a […]
Joe Biden
Bonnie confirmed as USDA Undersecretary

Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow and Ranking Member John Boozman announced that the Senate confirmed Robert Bonnie to a USDA Undersecretary position. The 76-19 vote in favor of the nominee means that Bonnie is the new Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “Democrats and Republicans praise Mr. Bonnie’s extensive credentials and commitments to tackling the climate crisis and boosting farm income at the same time,” Stabenow says. Commodity groups like the National Corn Growers Association say Mr. Bonnie has an important role with the USDA.
Abbott urges President Biden to withdraw nomination of Omarova

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on President Joe Biden to “immediately” withdraw a Cornell Law professor as his nominee for Comptroller of the Currency over concerns he has about her policy positions on the banking and oil and gas industries. Saule Omarova testified Thursday before...
USDA, Interior Department Create Tribal Homelands Initiative

President Joe Biden announced the Tribal Homelands Initiative during the White House Tribal Nations Summit Monday. The initiative is a partnership between the Interior Department and the Department of Agriculture. USDA says the effort will improve federal stewardship of public lands, waters, and wildlife by strengthening the role of tribal...
Refiners Betting on Support from Biden

U.S. oil refiners are upping the ante in the battle over biofuels in an attempt to win support from the Biden administration. Reuters says they’re making moves in the biofuel credit market that may end up forcing them to close plants and fire workers if the president doesn’t bail them out from Renewable Fuel Standard requirements.
