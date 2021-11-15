Vote on Bonnie Nomination Likely This Week

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. VETERANS AND EDUCATION: The House has passed the Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act (S. 1095), sponsored by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., to provide greater tuition and job training benefits for survivors of deceased military veterans. A supporter, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said the bill would "ensure the survivors and dependents of those who bravely serve our country are not hindered by tuition costs when pursuing their education." The vote, on Nov. 15, was unanimous with 424 yeas.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO