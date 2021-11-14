ECToday Announcements (Faculty/Staff)

On Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts, including reckless homicide, attempted intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety. Alongside Rittenhouse, however, the law of self-defense was on trial in Wisconsin. The law provides that a person is allowed to use deadly force here, if such force is necessary to prevent the threat of deadly force from another. And yet, the question of when killing another is justified is subject to a community standard. As we condemn or heroize Rittenhouse and his victims, we also give meaning to the law. In doing so, we are determining the value we give to the lives of others.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO