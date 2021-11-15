ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung is bringing some of Galaxy Watch 4's best features to older Galaxy watches

By Babu Mohan
Android Central
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has announced a surprise new update for the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 3. Key highlights of the update include advanced fall detection, updated Group Challenge, and nearly a dozen new watch faces. You can check for the new update in...

www.androidcentral.com

