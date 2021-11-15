ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

19-year-old set to graduate with law degree

By Rudabeh Shahbazi, Aleksandra Bush, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CVr2_0cx24xfh00

( NewsNation Now ) — A Kansas teen who made headlines after graduating from Harvard at 17 is now a few weeks away from finishing law school before his 20th birthday.

Braxton Moral, 19, will graduate from Washburn Law School.

Moral began taking classes online at Harvard University at age 11 and says he’s ready for his school years to come to an end.

“This may surprise you, but not many people want to hire a 17-year-old,” Moral said on NewsNation Prime. “So I thought law school would be a fantastic way to not only pass the time, but gain some knowledge that would be useful for later.”

The teen doesn’t have an exact plan for his future yet, but says he will probably practice law.

“I’ve done some extra studies in government law,” Moral said.

As for his thoughts on whether others need higher education, the teen believes it depends on what career path they choose.

“I always have told people that if they’re wanting to, you know, just get a job in something such as trucking, that that’s a very noble pursuit to do,” Moral said. “With all, you know, not only community colleges, but technical schools, each and every path is, you know, rife with, I guess, fruitful potential. So do whatever you feel drawn to and a set a target that you want to achieve.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
wibwnewsnow.com

An Attorney At 19 Years Old

A 19-year-old is getting ready to graduate from Washburn University’s School of Law in Topeka. The Hutchinson News reports that Braxton Moral’s parents have long known he was gifted. He skipped fourth grade, and then took his first undergraduate class at Harvard University while still in sixth grade. As he...
TOPEKA, KS
webster.edu

4 Research Tips for Students Pursuing a Graduate Degree in Vienna

Earning a master’s degree is a great way to stay qualified and competitive in the job market today. Graduate programs offer students a chance to enrich their academic understanding and explore their chosen field through a more comprehensive lens. At the same time, graduate programs can challenge students to explore new academic practices and methods of sourcing information.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Victoria Advocate

UHV to offer graduate data science degree in spring

Students at the University of Houston-Victoria will be equipped to excel in a world that increasingly relies on massive amounts of data collected through digital systems, thanks to a new graduate data science program that will be offered starting in the spring. The new Master of Science in data science...
VICTORIA, TX
CBS Miami

University Of Miami Law Students Help Exonerate Wrongfully Convicted Florida Man

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jacksonville man wrongfully convicted of armed robbery was just released last month, and it’s thanks in part to law students at the University of Miami. After 8 years of his life was taken away, Dustin Duty walked out of a Jacksonville jail on October 27th, 2021, smiling and grateful. “Just my faith in God knowing that I have a family out there and knowing that one day that justice would prevail,” Duty told the CBS affiliate in Jacksonville. Unfortunately, justice wouldn’t have prevailed on its own. It took the 36-year-old years of pleading his innocence, writing letters, hoping somebody...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard Law#Law Degree#Newsnation#Washburn Law School#Harvard University
Student Life

Tying the knot in college: Two students talk engagement and newlywed life

For many Washington University students, college brings a lot of firsts — first time away from home, first time living semi-independently and often, a first serious relationship. For a select few, however, college brings both a first and a last: the end of casual dating, and the start of a lifelong commitment — namely, marriage.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
thecitymenus.com

Retired Veteran graduating with art degree from UWG

Veteran Deperlene Reid’s life so far has been bookended by passions instilled in her as a child: the love for her country and an appreciation for the arts. “My dream was always to join the military,” said Reid, an adult learner at the University of West Georgia. “As a young child, I initially fell in love with the military uniforms that I would see girls wear in movies. I wanted to wear that same uniform. Throughout my childhood and high school, all I wanted was to join the Women’s Army Corps and wear that uniform.”
MILITARY
webster.edu

Balancing Theory, Research, and Practice with a Graduate Degree in Austria at Webster Vienna

A master’s degree is a chance to advance your knowledge in a specific discipline and open the door to new career opportunities. In today’s world, a master’s degree can give you a competitive advantage in the job market by demonstrating your commitment and enthusiasm in a chosen field. These programs require a substantial investment of time and effort by students to determine their own interests and career goals.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
The 74

Meet the Parent Choice Advocates Who Embrace Teaching About Systemic Racism

I want to issue a warning to all my parent-choice supporting friends. Rhetoric from the most recent election season has us at a very dangerous crossroads. While we celebrate the election of candidates who support a parent’s right to choose the best school for their child — whether they are progressive or conservative — we […]
SOCIETY
The 74

Addressing COVID Constituency Concerns About Learning Loss

Students and families across this country are feeling the impact of an ongoing pandemic that has shut down schools and exposed inequities and shortcomings in our education system. But this shared experience has also created something new: a COVID Constituency of parents, educators and voters who care deeply about reimagining and improving the education system  […]
EDUCATION
Daily Montanan

University of Montana announces new scholarships for students with $7.5M donation

Students whose families earn too much to qualify for federal aid but still can’t afford college can attend the University of Montana with support from a new $7.5 million donation from Terry and Patt Payne, the campus announced Wednesday. UM estimated as many as 300 Montana students will qualify for the Payne Family Impact Scholarship, […] The post University of Montana announces new scholarships for students with $7.5M donation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ADVOCACY
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy