The ball was not the program. It was Rutgers’ downfall instead. The Scarlet Knights emphasize few, if any, tenets of the game more than ball security. And it has been a strength for them this fall. Rutgers entered Saturday’s meeting with Wisconsin with a plus-4 turnover margin -- tied for fifth-best in the Big Ten and 25th nationally -- and had not committed a turnover in any of its four wins. But that also means Rutgers had turned it over in all four of its losses.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO