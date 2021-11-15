NEW PHOTOS: Group sought after man punched, called antisemitic slur in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Police released surveillance images Monday of a group of men they're searching for after a man was punched in the face and called an anti-Jewish slur in Brooklyn last week.

Police said the victim, wearing traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing, was confronted by at least five men while walking on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights at 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

One of the men punched the victim in the side of his face and allegedly called him a "dirty Jew," before the group fled in an unknown direction.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

Photo credit NYPD

The Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey said Friday that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 as police investigate the attack.

Scott Richman, regional director for ADL NY/NJ, condemned the assault and announced the reward in a statement released on Twitter.

"We are once again reeling in the wake of a possible attack in Crown Heights, Brooklyn," Richman said. "These incidents have a profound impact on the entire community — causing trauma, fear, and substantial distress."

He continued, "We want all New Yorkers to know that these acts will not be tolerated or ignored. We hope that this reward will bring about information leading to a swift arrest."