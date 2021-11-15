ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NEW PHOTOS: Group sought after man punched, called antisemitic slur in Brooklyn

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403uVF_0cx24rNL00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Police released surveillance images Monday of a group of men they're searching for after a man was punched in the face and called an anti-Jewish slur in Brooklyn last week.

Police said the victim, wearing traditional Orthodox Jewish clothing, was confronted by at least five men while walking on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights at 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

One of the men punched the victim in the side of his face and allegedly called him a "dirty Jew," before the group fled in an unknown direction.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQK2i_0cx24rNL00
Photo credit NYPD

The Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey said Friday that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 as police investigate the attack.

Scott Richman, regional director for ADL NY/NJ, condemned the assault and announced the reward in a statement released on Twitter.

"We are once again reeling in the wake of a possible attack in Crown Heights, Brooklyn," Richman said. "These incidents have a profound impact on the entire community — causing trauma, fear, and substantial distress."

He continued, "We want all New Yorkers to know that these acts will not be tolerated or ignored. We hope that this reward will bring about information leading to a swift arrest."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crown Heights#Hate Crime#Anti Jewish#Orthodox Jewish#Adl Ny Nj#New Yorkers#Nypdtips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy