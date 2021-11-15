Start Peninsula winners include photo studio, wedding e-commerce and real estate app

After four micro events and a final championship pitch competition, judges selected the winners of this year’s Start Peninsula entrepreneurial contest.

The three honorees are Bonilla Pet Studio, EWedded, and Pocket Properties App.

Start Peninsula helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses through mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The pitch competition, hosted by the city of Newport News, in partnership with the cities of Hampton, Williamsburg, Poquoson, and James City and York counties, has been held annually since 2012.

Bonilla Pet Studio is a Norfolk-based photography studio that specializes in capturing high quality pet portraits. Founded by Erin Bonilla in March 2020, the business is opening a second location in Williamsburg in December.

EWedded is an e-commerce site started by Maya Holihan earlier this year. The business helps wedding businesses and brands to sell discontinued and overstock luxury products for up to 80% off retail prices.

Richmond-based Pocket Properties App enables users to buy and trade shares of real estate. Started by Stanley Glover last year, the financial services company employs 11 workers.

Each winner receives $5,000 in seed funding; a one-year spot at Growth University; a six-month membership to Launchpad, Williamsburg’s business development center; one-year memberships to the Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, The Greater Williamsburg Business Alliance, the York County Chamber of Commerce, and the Retail Alliance; and 20 hours of consulting from the Hampton Roads Small Business Development Center and CrimDell Small Business Network.

