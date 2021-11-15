ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CCSD hosting multiple vaccine clinics for 5 to 11-year-old students throughout the district

By Forrest Tucker, Randi Moultrie
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpER7_0cx24kRU00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Monday, the Charleston County School District will begin vaccinating 5 to 11-year-old students against COVID-19.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for 5 to 11-year-old, CCSD is holding student only clinics to give those students another option to get vaccinated.

A few things parents should know before the clinic at EB Ellington Elementary School in Ravenel, including this clinic will be the first of ten.

If parents want their children to get vaccinated then they must fill out a signed permission slip with parent of guardian approval.

The ten vaccine sites are spread out across the district and there to serve many different schools, so be sure to check which location your child should attend.

CCSD says that they are planning to have 250 Pfizer vaccine shots available at each location on each day of the clinic.

The school district says that MUSC, Fetter Health and DHEC have helped out with distributing shots.

“If the family wants that for their child they’ll have that opportunity. Obviously you can go to a medical provider in the community to receive it, but we provided his opportunity for our staff, we’ve provided it for students 12 and up, and we’re going to make sure that opportunity exists again for the families that have students in that 5 to 11 range,” said Andy Pruitt, Director of Communications for Charleston County School District.

Clinic times will vary based on the vaccine location, but will be held after school hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

$1.35M MUSC grant to help Lowcountry teenagers pursue interests in STEM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Teenagers in the Lowcountry who have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) have the opportunity to apply for an internship to work closely with MUSC researchers and doctors to further develop their interests. MUSC’s Youth Collaborative is offering the Teen Science Ambassador Program to teens underrepresented in STEM […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD leaders making changes to address teacher ‘burnout’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District teachers say they are feeling burnout and now district leaders are trying to find ways to address concerns and keep them in the classroom. CCSD officials are making changes in hopes of helping to alleviate some of the stress. A recent survey published by the Charleston Teacher […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

University of South Carolina announces tuition freeze for 2022-2023 academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The University of South Carolina announced plans to freeze tuition systemwide for the fourth year in a row. The cost of tuition will be held at the same rate for the 2022-2023 academic year. On the Columbia campus,undergraduate tuition will remain $6,344 for in-state resident students and $16,964 for out-of-state students. Previously, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Ravenel, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

SC to receive $24.1M in federal grants for infrastructure projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Friday announced that South Carolina will receive $24.1 million in federal grants to be put towards two infrastructure projects. The grants are being funded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. One of the projects benefitting from the grant is […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Awendaw residents concerned about suspicious activities on roads

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents of Awendaw, McClellanville, and Huger says they’re concerned because for weeks cars have been blocking people off on backroads in the area. Members of the community say something needs to be done. Eliot Middleton, Co-Founder of Middleton and Maker BBQ says this has been going on for weeks and dozens […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

State Grand Jury announces five indictments, including 27 charges, against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Friday announced five indictments, totaling 27 counts, against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh. The new indictments are in connection to multiple fraudulent financial transactions, including some connected to other pending cases against Murduagh. Attorney General Alan Wilson said the indictments charge Murdaugh, 53, with four counts of […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Fire Department partner for Vials of Life program

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Medical Center has donated 500 prescription medication bottles to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s (MPFD) Vials of Life program. The program aims to help emergency crews with reviewing essential medical information to facilitate appropriate care for patients when they are unconscious or otherwise incapacitated. The vials contain a […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian#Musc#Fetter Health#Dhec#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Physician hopeful new COVID-19 treatments could help hospitals in next surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry doctors are hoping that new treatments could help assist COVID-19 cases from becoming deadly during the expected winter surge. While leaders with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) said the treatments will assist in managing symptoms, doctors stress that it does not replace the need for theCOVID-19 vaccine ahead of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Settlement reached in excessive use-of-force case involving former Orangeburg officer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Orangeburg announces a settlement with 58-year-old Clarence Gailyard who was physically assaulted by a former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer, David Lance Dukes. The City of Orangeburg settled at $650,000 with Gailyard and the funds will be paid through the city’s insurance carrier. “Mr. Gailyard is pleased […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: South Carolina reports its first flu-related death of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Wednesday announced the state’s first flu-related death of the 2021 season. “Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Family of woman shot in Colleton County wants justice

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re hearing from the cousin of a woman who she says was murdered by her boyfriend and the victim’s family says, they are outraged by her death. According to Colleton County Officials, Patricia Grooms (32), was shot and killed Friday evening by Billy Head III, and Grooms cousin says her […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy