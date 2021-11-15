ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

This is how we know the vaccine is safe for children

By Taylor Hirth
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sidkz_0cx24V9T00

Back in June, with the prospect of my 8-year-old daughter returning to full-time, in-person schooling fast approaching, I took the opportunity to enroll her in the pediatric Pfizer vaccine trial .

While there was only a 50% chance of her receiving the vaccine vs. a placebo, I figured that 50% was better than nothing. As a single mom, I have learned to take every precaution available to safeguard against needing to use up valuable sick and vacation time on preventable illnesses. That includes wearing a mask, being diligent about hygiene, getting the yearly flu shot, and now, getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Last Wednesday morning, thanks to the emergency use authorization being approved for the Pfizer vaccine, I was notified that as trial participants we’d have the option to be unblinded earlier than originally anticipated.

I enthusiastically took that option, eager to know whether or not my daughter had some protection from a virus that has killed people I know, hospitalized others and upended our lives for the past nearly two years.

On Friday we were given the welcome news that my daughter had, in fact, received the pediatric Pfizer vaccine back in July.

I am aware that my daughter was not at high risk for complications or hospitalization from COVID-19. That doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods. While my eagerness to get her vaccinated was motivated in part by a desire to prevent long-haul symptoms should she contract it, in truth it was always more about protecting those people in our lives who are at high risk for complications from COVID-19.

Last December, before a planned get-together with family including my dad who has a rare Leukemia, I opted to take a COVID test just to be safe. I had been feeling run down and sore but attributed any symptoms to the stress of first time homeownership, moving and unpacking.

Imagine my shock when my test came back positive.

Cue exhaustion, muscle aches, shortness of breath and waves of other strange symptoms that lasted for months and still seem to occasionally reappear. But what really stuck with me was the fact that even though I had been careful, I had almost unknowingly exposed my immunocompromised father to a virus that could have killed him. My dad isn’t the only immunocompromised or at-risk person in my life. I couldn’t live with myself if something happened to any of them and I was the one who had put that chain of events into motion.

So when the option to get myself vaccinated came about, I jumped at the chance. And when the option to get my daughter vaccinated early was presented, I jumped at that chance as well.

Being a part of a medical trial meant more than just dropping by the clinic for a shot and then calling them if something goes wrong. Each week we had to report back to the researchers whether or not any symptoms or side effects developed. This may sound like it means that scientists don’t know the risks and that my child is being used as a Guinea pig, but that’s simply not true.

Before vaccines like this ever reach the pediatric phase, even in emergency situations, significant research has already been done to ensure safety. mRNA vaccines have been studied for upwards of 30 years, and we’ve been researching the Coronavirus family of viruses for even longer, so the science isn’t new. By the time my daughter got her first dose of Pfizer vaccine, we already had more than a year worth of research for this particular vaccine under our belt.

Regarding side effects, vaccines are different from over-the-counter medications that are taken sometimes on a daily basis over a period of years. With medicine that enters and exits the body over long periods of time, new side effects can emerge as our bodies change. But with vaccines, side effects present within a matter of weeks, not during the course of years, because the vaccine introduces new information to the immune system and then leaves the body.

No vaccine in history has resulted in side effects that suddenly appeared years after injection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkw8m_0cx24V9T00

The vaccine card for Taylor Hirth’s daughter (Photo submitted by the author).

My child’s DNA has not been altered. Her arm is not magnetized. Nor has she developed any new access to 5G. Much to her dismay, when she gets an attitude, she cannot use her injection site to access the internet after I turn off the WiFi.

Additionally, the side effects that have in rare cases presented as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine — conditions like myocarditis and Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTC) — are all significantly more likely to develop as a side effect of Covid-19 infection than with the vaccine.

We have standards for vaccines, additional research was conducted and my daughter had the opportunity to participate and potentially access the vaccine earlier than her peers.

Unfortunately, that also meant that her road to getting vaccinated wasn’t as simple as popping into CVS on a Sunday. Any time my daughter had a sore throat or a tummy ache or a fever, it was a whole ordeal. If my daughter woke up in the morning complaining of a headache, we’d have to sit through a telehealth visit, and she’d have to have a COVID test administered.

She had so many administered throughout the study that she became an expert at administering them herself. Getting tested for COVID is not fun, especially for an 8-year old.

Once during the study she woke up with a fever. It involved: A telehealth visit, a COVID test for the trial researchers (results in a week or two), an urgent care visit, a strep throat test, a rapid COVID test (results in a day or two) and an instant at-home COVID test for my own sanity.

She got ice cream for dinner that day.

So did I.

All this to say, even though significant research and sacrifice has already proved the safety and efficacy of the vaccine by the time trials reach the pediatric phase, there is still a substantial amount of time invested and data collected and compiled to identify and address any new potential risks.

In our experience, there were none.

For my daughter, the only adverse effect we ever attributed to the vaccine was a sore arm for a day or two. According to her, the shot feels like somebody pushing a pointy pen on your arm, and is “waaay better than getting a q-tip shoved all the way up to your eyeballs a bunch of times to see if you have the virus.”

The benefits, in our opinion, far outweigh any risks. As restrictions ease and we grow more and more lax with mask-wearing, I cannot express the relief I feel knowing that the vast majority of my friends and family, including my child and her friends, will now have this added layer of protection from a virus that has taken so many.

This column was originally produced by Missouri Independent which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus, including the Daily Montana,  supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

The post This is how we know the vaccine is safe for children appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Healthcare officials say they’ll follow CMS rules, not HB702, in order to keep operating

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Gianforte “reaffirmed” Montana’s vaccine mandate ban, a state law that was passed by the Legislature earlier this year that disallowed many employers from requiring vaccines as a condition of employment. But while a federal court halted a vaccine or testing requirement developed by Occupational Safety and Health Administration from going into effect, many […] The post Healthcare officials say they’ll follow CMS rules, not HB702, in order to keep operating appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEALTH
Daily Montanan

The Rittenhouse lesson for Montana — and beyond

Kyle Rittenhouse remains a free … man, if such a term can be used for a teenager. Nonetheless, he was a teenager who traveled across state lines with a weapon of war to defend a used car lot Kenosha, Wisconsin from vandalism. No car on that lot, no matter how luxuriously equipped, was worth the […] The post The Rittenhouse lesson for Montana — and beyond appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Federal vaccine rules to kick in on Jan. 4

WASHINGTON — Many private employers beginning in January will have to ensure their workers either are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they will undergo weekly testing and wear a face covering, under a new federal rule announced Thursday by the White House. The policy from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is set to affect […] The post Federal vaccine rules to kick in on Jan. 4 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

How did we develop a COVID-19 vaccine so quickly?

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was first identified in December 2019. By. , the Pfizer vaccine became the first to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Creating a vaccine in under 1 year is no small feat. While the coronavirus pandemic made a new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
Ocean City Today

Atlantic General Hospital pediatrician: Covid vaccine is safe, effective for children

After mounts of pressure from political officials and the like, a Pfizer covid vaccine is now cleared for children in the 5 to 11 age group. And while many parents cannot wait to bare their little ones’ arms to get the jab, others are leery, which is why health officials are advising them to talk to their pediatricians and get their questions answered.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Louisiana Illuminator

Pfizer’s vaccine for children: A pediatrician explains how it was tested for safety and efficacy

By Debbie-Ann Shirley, University of Virginia Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have granted approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Elementary school children in the United States will soon have one more layer of protection to keep them safe from COVID-19. […] The post Pfizer’s vaccine for children: A pediatrician explains how it was tested for safety and efficacy appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hopkinsmedicine.org

COVID Vaccine Side Effects

It’s helpful to understand side effects before you get a COVID-19 vaccine. For the vast majority of people already vaccinated in the U.S. for COVID-19, the side effects, if any, have been mild. Serious or persistent side effects associated with the approved or authorized vaccines are extremely rare. Lisa Maragakis,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KBTX.com

Pfizer vaccine for younger children will allow familes to gather safely for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the holidays approach experts say that families should be able to safely gather together. The new lower dose Pfizer vaccine for younger children is now available and although most children won’t be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving, the FDA says partially vaccinated kids will be able to be around family members who would be at risk from the virus the most, like grandparents.
BRYAN, TX
CNET

CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. An independent panel that advises the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Friday to recommend COVID-19 boosters for everyone age 18 and up who received Pfizer's or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, at least six months after their second dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy