ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

Photos: Federal agents rescue man standing on sinking plane

By Aleksandra Bush
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFTzS_0cx24ODc00

CEDAR KEY, Fla. ( NewsNation Now ) — Federal agents rescued a man standing on top of a sinking airplane last week off the coast of northwest Florida.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents and local deputies spotted the plane while out on a joint operation Nov. 9. Authorities say the plane was half a mile from the George T. Lewis Airport.

As they approached the sinking aircraft, a man climbed out. Photos show him standing on top of the small plane as rescuers arrived.

American Airlines flight attendant suffered broken nose after passenger punched her, union says

Medical personnel evaluated the man who did not appear to be injured.

“The situational awareness and quick actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies prevented a possible human tragedy,” Michael Matthies, deputy director of Marine Operations, said in the news release. “We are thankful we have the proper resources and trained personnel to perform when incidents like this present themselves.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhvV5_0cx24ODc00
    Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKEsx_0cx24ODc00
    Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Key, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Cedar Key, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Florida#Federal Agents#Weather#Newsnation#Marine Operations#Klrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy