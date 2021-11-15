A Beer Lover’s Guide to Downtown St. Pete Breweries

The Tampa Bay area is a beer lover’s paradise. There are dozens of breweries scattered throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties, often congregating in areas with tons of fun things to do on date night. One of those areas is downtown St. Petersburg.

If you and your date love beer, we’ve put together the perfect itinerary for a beer-centric date night in the heart of St. Pete. As a bonus, you can walk to all of these St. Pete breweries! They’re all situated along a nearly straight line, which takes about half an hour to walk end to end. We’ve listed them out in order from east to west to optimize your path.

St. Pete Breweries

534 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

It is fitting for this legendary spot to be first on your St. Pete brewery tour. The space itself is small and cozy, bedecked with works from local artists. A few sidewalk picnic tables provide the perfect place to enjoy your beers outside if you choose. But the star here is the beer. Sought after nation-wide, you cannot go wrong. The core beers are amazing, and there are often seasonal and specialty offerings which vary depending when you go. Cycle is a great spot especially if you like dark, sweet beers. Don’t forget to check out their selection of beers to go, many of which are limited release.

Image credit: Cycle Brewing

544 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

If you’re so inspired, plan your tour around one of the many special events St. Pete Brewing offers — live music, bingo, and open mic nights to name a few. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for upcoming events. The beer menu is a mix of staples, specialty offerings and guest taps, plus there’s almost always something delicious in the slushie machine.

770 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Next on the walking path is Overflow Brewing. A cute spot with outdoor seating, this is another brewery on the list with plenty of events on the calendar to plan around if you’d like! They have rotating food trucks, trivia nights, live music, board game nights and even live painting nights. They keep the events up to date on their Facebook page.

1133 Baum Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

This is another can’t miss stop on the tour. Originally just the main Green Bench Brewing building with a tap room and an expansive beer garden to enjoy your brews, Green Bench has since opened up Webb’s City Cellar next door. Webb’s is where you’ll find the funkiest, sourest, coolest offerings this brewery has in a smaller, more intimate setting. Plus, Webb’s is 21+ if you’re hoping to escape the more family-friendly vibe of the beer garden area. Green Bench often hosts movie showings on the lawn, with all kinds of other events like live music and book signings also gracing the brewery from time to time.

1745 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Just a nine minute walk from Green Bench, you’ll find Avid Brew Company. Avid has a tap room with a great vibe, a nice outdoor area and even a little home brew supply store on site. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for events, and hints at where they drop free beer tokens around St. Pete on Fridays.

Image credit: Avid Brew Company

2001 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Cage Brewing is a super fun stop on this tour. There are two tap rooms inside, with plenty of arcade games to enjoy while tasting one of 18 beers available on tap. Outside you’ll find a huge area with picnic tables and lawn games. Check out the events page for the concert schedule; there’s a great stage area outside.

1962 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Also known as PAW (a nod to the super dog-friendly vibe and fundraising for Pinellas County animal-related charities), Pinellas Ale Works is the next stop on the tour. Here you’ll find another notable tap room and beer garden as well as a permanent food truck where you can grab something to eat. With more than 30 beers on tap, you’re guaranteed to find one to please your palate.

222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

This stop is really an all-in-one. At 3 Daughters you’ll find not just plenty of beer on tap, but a ton of fun and games to really kick your date night up a notch as well as a full food menu after a long day of drinking. 3 Daughters is a massive space, so there’s almost always an event or something fun going on throughout the warehouse tasting room, game rooms and large outdoor area.

Continue The Night…

Downtown St. Pete is also brimming with spots for food and fun. Sprinkle these through your walking tour or use them to cap off your day!

You’ll be best served to stop by the St. Pete Pier at the beginning or end of your walking tour. It's about a 15-minute walk east of Cycle. The pier boasts gorgeous views, with bars and dining spots sprinkled up and down the waterfront walkway.

Image credit: Ciarra Johnson

Just steps from Cycle and St. Pete Brewing you’ll find DalMoros — an incredible pasta to-go spot imported straight from Italy. Grab a box of saucy noodles to carb load as you stroll to your next brewery.

Located at about the middle of your crawl, you’ll find Hawker’s closest to Green Bench Brewing. This concept was born in Orlando, but the downtown St. Pete location serves up the same amazing food. Their baos are incredible and the perfect complement to a day of beer drinking.

Looking to have a nice dinner after a day of craft beer drinking? Try Sauvignon Wine Locker & American Trattoria. You’ll find this newish spot a few blocks from the St. Pete Pier. The wine selection is great and the menu is fresh and delicious. The vibe inside is intimate and cozy — perfect for date night.

Feature image credit: Green Bench Brewing