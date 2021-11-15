Pandemic, electrical issues force Thanksgiving dinner to pivot

Regina Merritt, executive director of the Family and Community Christian Association, is looking for donations and volunteers to help during the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor a lack of electricity in its building can stop the Family and Community Christian Association (FCCA) community Thanksgiving dinner.

However, this year's edition definitely will be different, according to Regina Merritt, executive director of the Meadville-based agency.

For only the second time in its history, and coincidentally the second year in a row, the FCCA won't have guests dining together in its building on Thanksgiving. The association has held the dinner for more than 40 years as a place for people in the area to have both a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship.

This year's dinner — limited to 350 meals — will be take-out and delivery only because of ongoing health concerns with the pandemic.

But even if the pandemic wasn't a factor in keeping people from dining in the FCCA building, electrical issues would be, according to Merritt.

The FCCA needs several thousand dollars worth of electrical repairs to reopen its building at 378 Chestnut St.

"It's been a little bit crazy," she said in an understated tone.

It all goes back to Oct. 29 when FCCA officials heard what they thought was a squirrel inside one of the walls of the building. Officials went to check on the noise and headed to the building's basement only to discover water on the floor — followed by a cascade of other issues.

"When we tried to figure out where the water came in, we went to the electric panel and there was steam coming out of it," Merritt said. "So we called the electric company (Penelec) and they had to shut down our electric."

FCCA had about six turkeys in its freezers in preparation for the Thanksgiving meal when the electrical problem was discovered.

"We had to take them out because we had no electric — we gave them to Women's Services and other charities to use," Merritt said.

The lack of electricity in the building has meant working in a new way.

"The staff has been wonderful through this as we've all had to find different places to work from and stay in touch," she said. "The Epiphany of the Lord Parish (of Meadville) has been great. It's been gracious to open up its doors (of St. Brigid's social center) for use as interview areas."

FCCA has been is in the process of getting new electrical service lines and a junction box installed — which had to be approved by Penelec.

Just days ago, FCCA got Penelec approval and has hired a contractor to do the work, Merritt said. The repairs may only run about $6,000 to $8,000, and not upward of $20,000 as once feared.

A contingency plan for the Thanksgiving meal has been worked out, Merritt said. If all goes well, the FCCA will be back in its building in time to use it as an operations center for delivery of meals. If not, there are more contingency plans ready.

"The meal goes on," Merritt said. "This is something we do to give back to the community. If there's a need, then we want to help the people."

For this year FCCA has contracted with Mark Brode of 'Round the Lake Kitchen of Conneaut Lake to prepare the meal.

"He'll deliver it hot to us and we'll package it up for delivery — we're not going to do any cooking," Merritt said. "It will be full meal — turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, a roll and slice of pie."

Drivers will start delivery of the meals late Thanksgiving morning, but the FCCA is in need of 27 drivers and around 15 volunteers to help pack meals.

The 350 meals will cost FCCA about $4,000 which will be paid through past bequests and trust funds left to the agency.

"That's how we're able to pay for it," Merritt said. "Our programs are all grant-based, so we can't use those funds."

The association has sent out an appeal letter to donors asking for monetary donations to help cover costs.

However, the building's electrical issue has left the nonprofit even more cash-strapped in trying to provide a community dinner at both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"Thanksgiving is the only meal we're looking at and the only one we're 100 percent positive that we're providing to the community," Merritt said. "We don't know what will happen with Christmas. Christmas is very much up in the air right now."

Despite major setbacks this year, Merritt said the Thanksgiving meal situation could have evolved into something even worse — if not for the squirrel.

"That little squirrel is kind of a hero because if we didn't hear the squirrel noise in the wall, I don't know when we'd have found the electric issues," she said. "It would have been a big disaster. Thank goodness for the squirrel."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

YOU CAN HELP, VOLUNTEER, REQUEST A MEAL

Monetary donations are the only donations accepted by Family and Community Christian Association for its community Thanksgiving dinner. The association has held the dinner for more than 40 years for people in the area to have both a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship.

Checks should be made out to Family and Community Christian Association and mailed to or placed in the drop box at 378 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335. Donations also may be made online at fccafamily.com/donate.

The FCCA is in need of 15 packers to box meals Thanksgiving Day and 27 volunteer drivers to deliver meals with the first drivers leaving at approximately 10:30 a.m.

• To request a Thanksgiving meal: Call FCCA at (814) 337-4279 and press Option 4.