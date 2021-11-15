ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Pandemic, electrical issues force Thanksgiving dinner to pivot

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkpMc_0cx24IvG00
Regina Merritt, executive director of the Family and Community Christian Association, is looking for donations and volunteers to help during the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor a lack of electricity in its building can stop the Family and Community Christian Association (FCCA) community Thanksgiving dinner.

However, this year's edition definitely will be different, according to Regina Merritt, executive director of the Meadville-based agency.

For only the second time in its history, and coincidentally the second year in a row, the FCCA won't have guests dining together in its building on Thanksgiving. The association has held the dinner for more than 40 years as a place for people in the area to have both a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship.

This year's dinner — limited to 350 meals — will be take-out and delivery only because of ongoing health concerns with the pandemic.

But even if the pandemic wasn't a factor in keeping people from dining in the FCCA building, electrical issues would be, according to Merritt.

The FCCA needs several thousand dollars worth of electrical repairs to reopen its building at 378 Chestnut St.

"It's been a little bit crazy," she said in an understated tone.

It all goes back to Oct. 29 when FCCA officials heard what they thought was a squirrel inside one of the walls of the building. Officials went to check on the noise and headed to the building's basement only to discover water on the floor — followed by a cascade of other issues.

"When we tried to figure out where the water came in, we went to the electric panel and there was steam coming out of it," Merritt said. "So we called the electric company (Penelec) and they had to shut down our electric."

FCCA had about six turkeys in its freezers in preparation for the Thanksgiving meal when the electrical problem was discovered.

"We had to take them out because we had no electric — we gave them to Women's Services and other charities to use," Merritt said.

The lack of electricity in the building has meant working in a new way.

"The staff has been wonderful through this as we've all had to find different places to work from and stay in touch," she said. "The Epiphany of the Lord Parish (of Meadville) has been great. It's been gracious to open up its doors (of St. Brigid's social center) for use as interview areas."

FCCA has been is in the process of getting new electrical service lines and a junction box installed — which had to be approved by Penelec.

Just days ago, FCCA got Penelec approval and has hired a contractor to do the work, Merritt said. The repairs may only run about $6,000 to $8,000, and not upward of $20,000 as once feared.

A contingency plan for the Thanksgiving meal has been worked out, Merritt said. If all goes well, the FCCA will be back in its building in time to use it as an operations center for delivery of meals. If not, there are more contingency plans ready.

"The meal goes on," Merritt said. "This is something we do to give back to the community. If there's a need, then we want to help the people."

For this year FCCA has contracted with Mark Brode of 'Round the Lake Kitchen of Conneaut Lake to prepare the meal.

"He'll deliver it hot to us and we'll package it up for delivery — we're not going to do any cooking," Merritt said. "It will be full meal — turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, a roll and slice of pie."

Drivers will start delivery of the meals late Thanksgiving morning, but the FCCA is in need of 27 drivers and around 15 volunteers to help pack meals.

The 350 meals will cost FCCA about $4,000 which will be paid through past bequests and trust funds left to the agency.

"That's how we're able to pay for it," Merritt said. "Our programs are all grant-based, so we can't use those funds."

The association has sent out an appeal letter to donors asking for monetary donations to help cover costs.

However, the building's electrical issue has left the nonprofit even more cash-strapped in trying to provide a community dinner at both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"Thanksgiving is the only meal we're looking at and the only one we're 100 percent positive that we're providing to the community," Merritt said. "We don't know what will happen with Christmas. Christmas is very much up in the air right now."

Despite major setbacks this year, Merritt said the Thanksgiving meal situation could have evolved into something even worse — if not for the squirrel.

"That little squirrel is kind of a hero because if we didn't hear the squirrel noise in the wall, I don't know when we'd have found the electric issues," she said. "It would have been a big disaster. Thank goodness for the squirrel."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

YOU CAN HELP, VOLUNTEER, REQUEST A MEAL

Monetary donations are the only donations accepted by Family and Community Christian Association for its community Thanksgiving dinner. The association has held the dinner for more than 40 years for people in the area to have both a Thanksgiving meal and fellowship.

Checks should be made out to Family and Community Christian Association and mailed to or placed in the drop box at 378 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335. Donations also may be made online at fccafamily.com/donate.

The FCCA is in need of 15 packers to box meals Thanksgiving Day and 27 volunteer drivers to deliver meals with the first drivers leaving at approximately 10:30 a.m.

To request a Thanksgiving meal: Call FCCA at (814) 337-4279 and press Option 4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Union-Recorder

Housing authority hosts Thanksgiving dinner

VALDOSTA – Nearly 300 Hudson Dockett and Ora Lee West residents celebrated Thanksgiving early. Valdosta Housing Authority hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday. Angela Greer, resident opportunities and self-sufficiency coordinator for VHA, said due to COVID-19, it was a pickup event versus the annual dine-in experience. VHA staff prepared plates...
VALDOSTA, GA
Huron Daily Tribune

Free Thanksgiving dinners slated in Manistee

MANISTEE — Manistee residents will have options next week when it comes time to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast. The 47th annual Bette J. Naffie Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted by VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 on Nov. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. Like last year, the meal, sponsored...
MANISTEE, MI
Record-Herald

Thanksgiving dinner for home-bound neighbors

For the 11th year, the First Presbyterian Church congregation will prepare a hot Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 25 for Fayette County residents who are home-bound. The meal — consisting of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and dessert — will be delivered by church members and community friends before noon on Thanksgiving Day.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Meadville, PA
Business
City
Conneaut Lake, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Meadville, PA
Meadville, PA
Health
WSFA

Could supply chain issues impact your Thanksgiving dinner?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The news has been full of stories about product shortages caused by global supply chain issues. And while it may be difficult to find certain products, the Alabama Grocers Association said you don’t have to worry that your favorite Thanksgiving staples won’t make it to the table this year.
KSNT News

Community Thanksgiving Dinner in need of volunteers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is asking for volunteers to help prepare and deliver the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner feeds 3,000 to 4,000 people each year. In the past, the Thanksgiving Dinner was held in the Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. This year the dinner is […]
TOPEKA, KS
Valley News

Heritage Well to provide Thanksgiving dinners

Heritage Well Service will continue its seven-year tradition by selecting five families to receive Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. “Heritage Well Service is proud to offer five Thanksgiving meals for local families. This is our seventh year offering this service to the community,” owner Megan Haley said. “We would like to thank the community, as well as our clients and vendors for allowing us to be able to continue to offer this service annually. One of our core beliefs is giving back to the communities in which we serve.” Owned and operated by Eric and Megan Haley, the Heritage Well Service specializes in well installation and pump repairs with more than 19 years of experience in the industry. The company currently employs over 20 local residents of the Anza, Aguanga.
SOCIETY
KFVS12

City of Herrin to hold Thanksgiving Dinner

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Herrin announced the return of the Annual Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner. The dinner will be held on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herrin Civic Center. This will be the...
HERRIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Volunteers#Christmas#Turkeys#Fcca#Women S Services
WRAL News

Prices, shortages hit Thanksgiving dinner

DAYTON, Ohio -- The cost of turkey is climbing and supplies of Thanksgiving staples are spotty as the holiday nears. The rising price tag for produce, meat and more reflects a host of factors. Inflation is rising. Shipping costs are up. Wages are rising in a bid for workers. The...
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Peabody Nurse Preparing More Than 4,000 Thanksgiving Meals For People In Need

PEABODY (CBS) – It’s the calm before the storm at Gina Goodwin’s home in Peabody. First, the counting, then a whole lot of cooking – preparing Thanksgiving dinner for strangers. “A turkey dinner comes with mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, bread, a pie, juice, I like to throw in candy and a homemade card,” she explained, giving a tour of her living room. This incredible tradition began about seven years ago. Gina is a visiting nurse; patients asked if her family had leftovers to share. Gina Goodwin (WBZ-TV) “I left there thinking, ‘oh my God I’m the only face they see. They...
PEABODY, MA
The Daily American

Hillcrest Grangers enjoy Thanksgiving dinner

Hillcrest Grangers celebrated both Thanksgiving and Veterans Day on Nov. 10 while dining together at King’s Family Restaurant in Somerset. Along with enjoying food and fellowship together, members learned why Veterans Day is always observed on the 11th day of November. The reason is because World War I ended on...
SOMERSET, PA
WTHR

Where to find premade Thanksgiving dinners

INDIANAPOLIS — Not a cook? Not a problem!. Restaurants and grocery stores offer Thanksgiving meals that require little work and are ready to go in hours. Perfectly cooked boneless turkey breast cooked sous vide, with classic favorites for sides. Animal Welfare Certified. Comes complete with favorite classic sides. Includes:. Classic...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
mymoinfo.com

Farmington AMVETS To Host Thanksgiving Dinner

(Farmington) If you’re a veteran with nowhere to go on Thanksgiving Day, the AMVETS Post just outside of Farmington can help you out. Tony Carroll is the post commander for AMVETS Post 113. Carroll tells us why they decided to open up their doors on Thanksgiving. The Farmington AMVETS Post...
FARMINGTON, MO
WANE 15

These 3 Thanksgiving staples are more expensive in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) –– As Hoosiers return to traditional Thanksgiving gatherings this year, they can expect to spend 12% more at the grocery store than they did in 2020, according to the Indiana Farm Bureau Thanksgiving market basket survey. INFB surveyed shoppers across the state to identify the average price of traditional Thanksgiving meal items such […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago Community Organizations Team Up For Annual Turkey Drive In Pilsen: A Look Inside The Preps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanksgiving is one week away, and without the generosity of others, many families would not have a traditional dinner with the fixins. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra visited a turkey giveaway to see what it takes to make it happen. She found volunteers stuffing bags for the season of stuffing faces. “It might not seem big to other people, but it’s huge to families who need it,” said volunteer and parent Viviana Vergara. And more than 200 families who need Thanksgiving food bags will get them. Among the items included are canned goods, sweat corn, mashed potatoes, beans, and turkey//. Over the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Shelter Village Could Provide Temporary Housing For Those Living On Mass And Cass

BOSTON (CBS) — A new partnership between the state and a private company addresses homelessness and drug addiction in Boston. Dozens of people could be moved from the crisis at Mass and Cass to a temporary housing development on the Shattuck Hospital campus in Jamaica Plain. “I think it’s a start to giving individuals a roof over their head like an actual roof over their head, treating individuals like human beings,” said Yahaira Lopez, founder of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership, a group trying to improve the situation at Mass and Cass. ‘Sleeping in tents is inhumane, sleeping with rodents is inhumane,”...
BOSTON, MA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

November 24--Free Thanksgiving Dinner!

November 24--God's Storehouse & the Jesus Inn invite you to their Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Giveaway, Wednesday November 24th from 10:00 to 2:00. Turkey, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, sweet potato souffle, green beans, cake, and sweet tea! You can walk in and there will also be a drive-thru!. God's Storehouse, next...
FESTIVAL
The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
1K+
Followers
87
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy