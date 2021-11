On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Green Bay Packers 13-7, advancing their record to 5-4 in an AFC West race that is suddenly wide open. In a season that has defied everyone's expectations, the victory was obviously welcome. But it was only the second time during head coach Andy Reid's tenure that his team and its opponent had combined to score 20 or fewer points. The other one was almost six years ago — a 10-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO