Lucid Air named MotorTrend Car of the Year

Everybody is enthralled with the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition P's big number of 1,111 horsepower. But there are smaller numbers that point the way forward toward mass electrification: 3.9 horsepower per pound and 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour. The first represents the Dream P's drive unit (motor, reduction gear, and integrated power inverter), which produces 670 peak hp and weighs 163 pounds, for roughly triple the power density Tesla achieves. The latter represents the range the Lucid Air Dream Edition R gets from its 113-kWh battery pack. These mass-reduction and efficiency measures are just the tip of Lucid's (slower-melting) efficiency iceberg. Imagine how small and light a 200-hp version of this motor would be, and how many fewer kilowatt-hours of battery you'd need for a smaller, lighter, 300-mile family car that achieves 5 or 6 miles/kWh? That's where this tech is headed.

