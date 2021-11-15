ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s newest Echo and Echo Dot speakers add motion detection smarts

By James Laird
Stuff.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s latest Echo and Echo Dot speakers now boast the ability to activate and deactivate other connected devices in your home, such as smart lighting, when they detect people entering or leaving a room. Released in October 2020 as part of an Amazon hardware event, the 4th-generation Echo and...

