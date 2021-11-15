ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derek Carr breaks down his brutal pick that ended any chance of a Raiders win vs. Chiefs

By Adam H. Beasley
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr opened the third quarter of Sunday night’s divisional battle against the Kansas City Chiefs with one of the prettiest touchdown passes you’ll see. He closed it with an interception that was about as ugly as you can imagine. Patrick Mahomes outduels Derek Carr....

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
raidersbeat.com

Insider: Derek Carr “Is Where It Starts” For Any GM Thinking of Joining Raiders

Prior to the season, The Athletic’s Mike Sando surveyed 50 NFL insiders in search of a consensus on the league’s “tiers” at quarterback. At the time, Derek Carr was the no. 15 quarterback as surveyed by league insiders. But after re-polling those insiders, Sando said Carr has “won over” voters with his play this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Daniel Sorensen
raiderramble.com

QB Derek Carr Leading Raiders In The Face Of Tragedy

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is leading the way as the team faced tragedy this week, proving his leadership once again. Tragedy. Those that have felt the sting of true loss understand. Those that haven’t yet are lucky they don’t. Eventually, we all go through moments in life that will stick with us forever. In life, some days separate us from who we were before this day and who we are afterward.
NFL
The Guardian

Derek Carr’s treatment of Ruggs and Gruden highlights his nuanced compassion

Tragic is the only word to describe the downfall of Henry Ruggs III. The young wide receiver had dedicated his football career to Roderic Scott, his best friend who died in a car accident during high school. Ruggs honored his friend while announcing his college football commitment to Alabama in a heart-rending video partially filmed at Scott’s grave site.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
chiefscrowd.com

Derek Carr: It was nice to see DeSean Jackson flying down the field at practice

In last week’s loss to the Giants, it was clear that the Raiders were missing a vertical element to their passing game. Enter DeSean Jackson, who went through his first practice with Las Vegas on Wednesday. Jackson told reporters that he felt like the Raiders were “a perfect fit.” His new quarterback, Derek Carr, said [more]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Derek Carr says miscues, not emotions, led to Raiders' lackluster loss at Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- This was a different Derek Carr on the artificial turf in the Meadowlands for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, polar opposite from the efficient and accurate quarterback we last saw two weeks ago before the bye. Before former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 10 picks, odds, best bets: Aaron Rodgers downs Russell Wilson, Chiefs cover vs. Raiders in prime time

What an absurd week in the NFL. It was one of those Sundays you can't really rationalize, and one that makes you want to be careful the next week. The Denver Broncos completely dominated the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered their first loss against the spread this season, and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were defeated by Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars in a field-goal battle. No one could have predicted that.
NFL
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Making No Excuses For Raiders Loss To Giants

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders were coming off a bye week Sunday against the New York Giants. But the entire past week was marred by the tragic situation surrounding Henry Ruggs and the death he caused behind the wheel. The team lost its top wide receiver in a...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Chiefs vs. Raiders prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 10 game

Making a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders prediction this far in advance is tough, especially when these two teams are so hard to figure out. The Chiefs have been a conundrum all season long, and the Raiders are coming off a surprising loss to the Giants. In a crucial AFC West clash on Sunday Night Football, which of these two teams will emerge victorious? Let’s take a look at what to expect in this Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup, the NFL odds, and what channel you can watch this Week 10 game.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Chiefs vs Raiders SNF Betting Trends

Among the relevant trends here, the Chiefs are 29-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$70 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Kansas City produced mixed ATS results when facing AFC competition (23-18, $320), serving as the betting favorite (23-25, minus-$450) and playing on the road (17-10-1, $600). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more discouraging, with the Chiefs enduring a 2-7 overall record (minus-$570), 2-7 mark as the betting favorite (minus-$570), and 0-5 record against AFC competition (minus-$550). Citing other notable trends, Kansas City has a 16-3 ATS record when tracking the team's last 19 times of averaging fewer than 400 total yards per game during a season ($1270). Conversely, the Chiefs are 0-8 ATS (minus-$880) from their last eight games of scoring 16 or fewer points the previous week. After nine weeks of play, the Chiefs offense ranks sixth overall in passing offense (281.0 yards per game), seventh in total offense (393.3 yards per week), 15th in rushing offense (112.3 ground yards per game), and 15th in scoring offense (24.6 points per week).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy