Ubiquitech Software Corp. Provides a Corporate Update

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on November 1, 2021 (the 'MCTO') by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'), following the Company's announcements on October 15, 2021 and November 1, 2021 (together, the 'Prior Releases') that it was unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related officer certifications for the financial year ended July 31, 2021 (collectively, the 'Annual Filings') on or before October 29, 2021, as required under applicable securities laws.
