ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. Provides a Corporate Update

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

(UBQU) Gives complete corporate outlook and plan for CannazALL™, its subsidiary in the multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD industry. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to provide its shareholders with the first official corporate update in over nineteen...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Bezos could be $90 bln richer with Amazon breakup

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jeff Bezos is sitting on an even bigger gold mine than he thinks. His nearly 10% stake in $1.9 trillion Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is worth some $190 billion. But he could become some 50% richer if the company were to split into two parts.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

IDGlobal Corp. Announces Upgrades to Existing Noveda Software

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce various upgrades to Noveda's patented monitoring software solution that integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real-time intelligence for owners, operators, and users as well as utilities. Noveda's patented technology helps reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers world-wide, across commercial/retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
StreetInsider.com

Ximen Mining Corp. Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement originally announced on October 29, 2021 consisting of 986,364 flow through shares at a price of $0.22 cents per share for gross proceeds of $217,000.00. Each Flow-Through share consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.35 per share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

NOUVEAU MONDE PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS MINE-TO-MARKET BATTERY MATERIAL BUSINESS

MONTRÉAL, CANADA, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU) is making steady progress along its critical path to develop its fully vertically integrated value chain of anode material, from ore to battery materials, leveraging its Matawinie graphite deposit, proprietary green beneficiation technologies, access to robust infrastructure and clean hydropower, as well as an excellent location at the doorstep of North American and European markets.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

CGS International Provides Description & Benefits of Bio-Stimulant Flagship Products & Corporate Update

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the 'Company' or 'CGSI'), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company doing business as World Agri Minerals, focused on the development and sale of organic Bio-Stimulants, is pleased to provide the following information about our proprietary agriproducts, GENESIS 89™ and GENESIS 89™ GOLD.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Internet Marketing#Health And Fitness#Ubiquitech Software Corp#Ubqu#New Website#New Third Party#Coa#Call Center Company#Direct
dallassun.com

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Announces Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded holding company, is pleased to provide a corporate update. It has been a while since our last Corporate Update and we would like to take this time to provide an update of where we are as a Company, and the changes and opportunities that lie ahead of us.
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Helix BioPharma Corp. Provides Second Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on November 1, 2021 (the 'MCTO') by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ('NP 12-203'), following the Company's announcements on October 15, 2021 and November 1, 2021 (together, the 'Prior Releases') that it was unable to file its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related officer certifications for the financial year ended July 31, 2021 (collectively, the 'Annual Filings') on or before October 29, 2021, as required under applicable securities laws.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Urbanimmersive Provides Business Updates

Urbanimmersive Inc. is pleased to announce a general business update of its activities as the Company accelerate onboarding of new noticeable clients in the real estate market and other verticals while scaling volume and use of UiMeet3D through its monthly subscription packages. Some of those recent highlights are included as...
REAL ESTATE
dallassun.com

Electric Royalties Updates Corporate Presentation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the Company has updated its corporate presentation to reflect the significant growth in Electric Royalties' royalty portfolio. Interested parties can download the presentation from the corporate website at https://www.electricroyalties.com.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
dallassun.com

Evotec SE Reports Results for the First Nine Months 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE LEADS TO SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH. SUCCESSFUL PUBLIC OFFERING AT NASDAQ (AFTER PERIOD-END) HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced the financial results and corporate updates for the first nine months 2021. STRONG...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Black Bird Biotech Provides Corporate Update, Following Completion of Funding Round and Repayment of Convertible Debt

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today updated its current status and ongoing progress, following the completion of its current Regulation A funding round. With a portion of the offering proceeds, the company has repaid approximately $700,000 in convertible debt instruments, leaving nearly $1 million available for immediate investment in driving MiteXstreamTM sales.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides General Corporate Update

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2021 and provided a corporate update. Third Quarter...
INDUSTRY
wraltechwire.com

ChannelAdvisor reports a profit as ecommerce sales continue to surge

MORRISVILLE – Ecommerce services provider ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) continues to grow revenues across multiple segments in a year in which income has surged beyond the increase in sales ignited across the world of online buyig ignited by COVID-19. “We continued to execute extremely well in Q3, driving strong growth, record revenue, and adjusted EBITDA that exceeded the high-end of our guidance range for the quarter,” said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor’s chief executive officer, in a statement, early Tuesday,
MORRISVILLE, NC
StreetInsider.com

Forum Provides Update and Plans for 2022

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2021) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to update shareholders with a review of the Company's revised exploration plans on its uranium, copper, nickel and palladium projects in Saskatchewan and its cobalt project in Idaho (Figure 1).
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

YDX Innovation Corp. Update

VANCOUVER, BC / November 5th, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") would like to provide an update in connection with ongoing initiatives of the Company and previously announced proposed transaction. YDreams Global and Hasbro Partnership. In August, a strategic partnership was signed between YDreams Global...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Customers Can't Live Without These 2 Software Providers

Autodesk's software is invaluable in the fields of engineering and architecture. Unity provides the tools necessary to bring 3D content to life. Determining what is a "want" versus a "need" can be difficult when purchasing software. No company can purchase every software type. During tough times, some must-have software programs get cut. At most businesses, one or two programs are necessary. Identifying the software providers that fit into this recession-proof category can drive success for investors. Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) each provide software critical for their customers.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy