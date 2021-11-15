ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House ethics wars redux?

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8a9e_0cx21cCd00

Back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, charges of ethics abuses were being batted back and forth in the House with the zinging speed of an Olympic ping-pong match.

Among the results of these scandal-plagued years were: the resignation of House Speaker James Wright (D-Texas) in 1989; the creation of a House Bipartisan Leadership Task Force on Ethics that same year, leading to enactment of the Government Ethics Reform Act of 1989 and overhaul of the House Code of Official Conduct; the closures of the House Bank and Post Office; and the creation of a Joint Committee on the Organization of Congress in 1992.

These developments eventually led to the Republican takeover of the House in 1994 for the first time in 40-years. The new Speaker and leader of the revolution that sent Democrats packing was Rep. Newt Gingrich (Ga.). While Gingrich himself would resign under his own ethics cloud in 1998, a whole new era of partisan warfare had been launched, and it has only accelerated in recent times. The ironic twist is that today it is as much an ongoing intra-party struggle as a clash between the parties. These past few weeks in the House have brought home that new, dual dynamic in stark relief.

The intra-party troubles surfaced among House Republicans with the defeat of President Donald J. Trump in 2020 and the divide among GOP members supporting his claims of a stolen election and those who accepted the election of Joe Biden. It was exacerbated with the second Trump impeachment over inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, violent insurrection at the Capitol and subsequent vote to create a select committee to investigate the matter.

Those Republicans who accepted the election results and those who supported the articles of impeachment and subsequent investigation were singled-out by Trump loyalists as “traitors.” That label was most recently expanded to the 13 Republicans who voted for final passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

One of those GOP members, Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.), who has served in the House since 1987 and is former chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, reported that after his vote for the infrastructure bill his office was flooded with over 1,000 calls, many of which contained death threats. He said the calls began after a colleague, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called him and other Republicans who voted or the bill, traitors, and posted their names and phone numbers. Upton told a reporter for the Detroit News that, “It’s just a polarized, toxic environment; worse than I’ve ever seen before.”

Threats of violence aren’t just emanating from outside Congress. On Monday of last week, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) shared on his official accounts an animated cartoon showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and attacking President Biden with two swords. After the furor that arose over the posting, Gosar claimed it was “only a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy,” and does “not espouse violence or harm towards any Member of Congress or Mr. Biden.” However, he subsequently deleted the video from his sites.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded almost immediately by calling on both the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate the matter, and implored House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to join her in condemning the “horrific” video. McCarthy reportedly was not immediately available for comment.

Then, last Friday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), along with 60 co-sponsors, filed a resolution to censure Gosar. If ruled in order, it is privileged for floor consideration and will not need to first clear the Ethics Committee.

All the vitriol in the House is not confined to Republicans. The ongoing disagreements between progressive and moderate Democrats over the president’s priorities have been on public display for several weeks now, but limited primarily to name-calling and motive-questioning rather than any intimations of violence.

During a House Rules Committee hearing on the president’s build back better social spending plan, one of the committee’s Democratic members leveled personal attacks against certain Republican members, calling them liars. This is in clear violation of House Rule IX which prohibits members from impugning the motives, reputation, conduct and veracity of other members.

Are all these nasty goings-on a temporary tempest or precursor of a longer-term storm enveloping the House of Representatives? History has shown that Congress has periodically been tossed by such contretemps, leaving substantial damage in their wakes, but has eventually emerged the stronger for experiencing the downside of such fierce infighting.

I wish I could be reassured by that historical record, but it is difficult in the midst of such turmoil to see a light on the horizon. It is a major test for the internal leadership of both parties, as well as for a disgusted and disillusioned public willing to shout, “Enough!”

Don Wolfensberger is a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and the Bipartisan Policy Center, former staff director of the House Rules Committee, and author of, “Changing Cultures in Congress: From Fair Play to Power Plays.” The views expressed are solely his own.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Jackie Speier
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Ethics Committee#Redux#A Joint Committee#Democrats#Gop
mediaite.com

‘They Now Want to Dictate… WHERE I CAN LOOK!’ Kevin McCarthy ERUPTS in House Floor Speech About Spending Bill, Gets Jeered and Heckled by Democrats

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began a marathon speech on the House floor Thursday night as the chamber prepared to vote on the Build Back Better legislation. McCarthy railed against the legislation, going through every part of it, and as of this posting the Republican leader has been speaking for over an hour.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Virginia Mercury

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted 223-207 Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois voted with all […] The post U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

House votes to censure Rep. Gosar over anime video showing him striking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez with sword

The House voted Wednesday to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting of an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword, an extraordinary rebuke that highlighted the political strains testing Washington and the country. Calling the video a clear threat to a lawmaker’s life, Democrats argued Gosar’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks the 'stunning diversity' of the GOP: 'Look at all of those different-colored ties'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the "stunning diversity" of House Republicans on Thursday night. Ocasio-Cortez joked that the predominantly white, male caucus exhibited a diversity of ties and haircuts. The congresswoman dissed House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he spoke for more than 8 hours on the floor. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

390K+
Followers
46K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy