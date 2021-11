The Other Shore should be understood together with its predecessor, Not Two (2017), which introduced Amir ElSaffar‘s Rivers of Sound Orchestra as a single, cohesive experience. Both records’ musical and conceptual underpinnings are essentially the same, although each has its particular emphases. Both are organized around the maqam, a series of scales rooted in Arabic and Middle Eastern musical practice. Both are 17-piece orchestras and feature an array of instruments that are conventional to Western and Eastern traditions. Both comprise long, simmering, expansive songs that function as scaffolding for moods and passages to drift into and out of the foreground.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO