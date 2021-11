Nato has warned Russia over its military build-up on the Ukrainian border while the region is preoccupied by events at the Belarus/Poland border.Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday pointed to a “large and unusual” concentration of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders, and said the situation should not be allowed to spiral out of control.“We see an unusual concentration of troops, and we know that Russia has been willing to use these types of military capabilities before to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine, Mr Stoltenberg told a news conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels.He added that Nato had to...

