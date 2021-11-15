ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Navitas Semiconductor...

www.streetinsider.com

MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
StreetInsider.com

Impinj Inc (PI) PT Raised to $95 at Canaccord Genuity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the price target on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) to $95.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Impinj reported Q3/21 results well...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $85.00 (from $90.00). The analyst comments "With fluctuating contract and billings durations,uncertainty on how the mix of bookings evolves going forward and original 2022FCF per share targets (assuming 7-8% revenue growth and 31-33% operating margin)now looking unattainable, we shift our valuation methodology to EPS which we think has more visibility compared to FCF per share. To arrive at our target of $85, we apply 16x our lowered CY23 EPS estimate of $5.32. We think a 16x multiple is justified as this is inline with the average of slower growing,at scale software peers who have significant on-premise exposure (Akamai, Check Point, Oracle, NortonLifeLock, VMware and Solarwinds). We note that our 2021-2023E EPS CAGR forecast of 5% for Citrix is inline with the peer group described above, further supporting our 16x multipl"
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Casper Sleep inc. (CSPR) to Neutral as Outlook Gets Cloudier

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith downgraded Casper Sleep inc. (NYSE: CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 (from $8.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading CSPR to Neutral and lowering our PT to $3.50 (0.25x 2022 sales) from $8 on concerns of continued revenue weakness for Q4 and into 2022. Certainly, we see read-through from Purple's Q3 results last night, which saw DTC sales decline -16% y/y with heavy GM pressure in Q3 expected to continue for Q4. But we also don't have much optimism for CSPR retail partnership revenue to re-accelerate in 2022. All of this is happening while CSPR remains unprofitable, is burning cash, and likely needs to step-up advertising. While the Casper brand remains strong and can be turned around, we believe 2022 will be a year of cost-cutting and damage control. We reduce our sales multiple assumption from 0.5x to 0.25 given a lower sales growth outlook."
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Root, Inc. (ROOT) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar initiates coverage on Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Starts Selectquote (SLQT) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Yaron Kinar initiates coverage on Selectquote (NYSE: SLQT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Benchmark Starts Saia Inc. (SAIA) at Buy

Benchmark analyst Chris Kuhn initiates coverage on Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Guidance Update Indicates 40% Upside - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann reiterated a Buy rating and $70.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) after attending the company's ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes initiates coverage on Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SMFR) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Tigress Financial Partners Starts Paya Holdings (PAYA) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
