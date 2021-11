Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is unlikely to see the field again for the Washington Football Team in 2021, according to multiple reports. Fitzpatrick was injured early in the second quarter of Washington's Week 1 game against the Chargers, suffering a hip subluxation, and was later placed on Injured Reserve. Now, Fitzpatrick is "unlikely to return" from a partially dislocated hip, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Post. Fitzpatrick had an MRI last week, she adds, and while his hip showed "some progress" in the nine weeks since the injury occurred, it was not enough.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO