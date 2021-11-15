ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enigmatic Planet Nine may have been seen by telescope in the 1980s

Cover picture for the articleEvidence for a massive planet in the outer solar system has been found, which may be the...

CNET

Hubble Space Telescope drops dazzling new views of the outer planets

Our solar system sure has some pretty planets. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released fresh looks at Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. All four of the planets are gas giants, making them very unlike Earth or Mars, which are rocky....
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

British Scientist Believes That Planet Nine Has Been Found

There has been a lot of debate regarding Planet Nine, as many astronomers are confident that it must be there, somewhere, in the Solar System. However, other astronomers such as Jim Bridenstine, the former NASA administrator, even believe that Pluto should be considered the ninth planet from our Solar System. But that’s not a very relevant standpoint, at least for now.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Mysterious small and cold object glimpsed 20 BILLION miles from Earth in 1983 may have been Planet Nine, scientists claim

A mysterious, small and cold object seen 20 billion miles from Earth by astronomers in 1983 may have been the elusive Planet Nine, according to a new report. Astronomers have speculated over the existence of a hidden planet in the outer reaches of the solar system for decades, gaining renewed interest in 2016 when new evidence came to light, but nothing has ever been directly observed.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Haunting Hubble image shows mysterious 'superbubble' nebula hole

Nebulas are some of the most stunning features we see in space. N44, one of these ghostly formations of gas and dust, is a particularly strange nebula. It sports a "superbubble," a large, dark gap that makes it look like it has a chunk scooped out of it. A new...
ASTRONOMY
powerofpositivity.com

Astronomers May Have Just Found a New Planet Outside the Milky Way

Scientists from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and Harvard College Observatory may have discovered a new planet outside our galaxy. This discovery marks the first time that astronomers have detected a planet outside the Milky Way. NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory uncovered the mysterious celestial body, encouraging scientists to explore space at greater distances.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Object Glimpsed Decades Ago Might Have Actually Been Planet Nine

It's one of the most intriguing questions about the Solar System from the last five years: Is there a large planet, lurking out in the cold dark reaches, on an orbit so wide it could take 20,000 years to complete? The answer has proven elusive, but a new study reveals what could be traces of the mysterious hypothetical object's existence. Astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London in the UK conducted an analysis of data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983, and found a trio of point sources that just might be Planet Nine. This, Rowan-Robinson concludes in his preprint...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Detected a Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole in Our Closest Neighbor

A rare treasure that could shed light on the evolution of black holes has just been found in the Milky Way's closest large galactic neighbor. In a cluster of stars in the Andromeda galaxy, AKA M31, astronomers have studied changes in light to identify a black hole clocking in at almost 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. That places the beast squarely in the regime of "intermediate mass" – both elusive and highly sought by astronomers for the questions they can answer. "In this paper," wrote an international team of astronomers led by Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University in...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers May Have Discovered a Planet in Another Galaxy

Using ESA’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Chandra X-ray space telescopes, astronomers have made an important step in the quest to find a planet outside of the Milky Way. Spotting a planet in another galaxy is hard, and even though astronomers know that they should exist, no planetary systems outside of the Milky Way have been confirmed so far. Because the light from another galaxy is packed into a tiny area on the sky, it is very difficult for telescopes to distinguish one star from another, let alone a planet orbiting around them. And the usual techniques to find exoplanets in our galaxy don’t work as well for planets outside of it.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Ancient Earth May Have Been Ravaged by Gigantic Rain Storms

In the distant past, Earth may have seen massive rain storms hundreds of miles wide, dumping more than a foot (over 30 centimeters) of rain in just a few hours. Researchers have been modeling several epochs of extreme heat on our planet – times when the surface temperature would have been around 320 Kelvin (47 Celsius) – and think that cycles of dryness would've been swiftly followed by deluges of rain. This cycle is a "new and completely unexpected atmospheric state" according to the team behind the new study. Not only can it improve our understanding of the past and future of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

Aussie telescope to find planets next door

A University of Sydney-led project is set to build a space telescope to look for rocky planets in the “Goldilocks” zone around Alpha Centauri – where the conditions are just right for liquid water to exist. Alpha Centauri is the closest star system to the Sun, at just 4.3 light-years...
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

The biggest moons of Uranus may have oceans beneath their icy shells

Uranus’s largest moons, Titania and Oberon, may be hiding buried oceans. Surface temperatures averaging around -200°C mean the water-rich worlds are covered in ice, but radioactive elements deep inside these moons may keep some of their interior water melted. The smaller moons that orbit closer to Uranus get most of...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Death in space: Here's what would happen to our bodies

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Tim Thompson, Dean of Health & Life Sciences + Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University, the U.K. As space travel for recreational purposes is becoming a very real possibility,...
