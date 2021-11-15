ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Singles Results

The end of the 2021 tennis season is close and the last championship on the calendar is the ATP Finals, taking place this week.Featuring the top eight men’s singles and doubles partners from across the entire campaign, it’s a reward for those who have shown consistency and quality and picked up big wins along the way.Singles players earn a minimum of $173,000 (£129,000) for playing in the three round-robin group matches, with the prize money then increasing with victories and each round progressed - the winner claiming a cheque for just over $1m (£815,000).Roger Federer holds the record for the...

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO