ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

ATP World Tour World Tour Finals Singles Results

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from World Tour Finals Singles at The O2 Arena (seedings in...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disappointing Roger Federer News

2021 was a rough year for tennis superstar Roger Federer. Injuries have hindered him all season but he was hopeful that he could get 2022 started on the right foot with an appearance at the Australian Open or Wimbledon. Unfortunately, it’s starting to look like going to one of the...
TENNIS
The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Pitchfork

Lido Pimienta Announces 2022 World Tour

Lido Pimienta is heading across the world for a tour in 2022. Following dates this year with Sylvan Esso, she’s touring behind her album Miss Colombia across North America and Europe next year. Find those dates below. Revisit the 2017 Pitch piece “Why You Need to Know Lido Pimienta, Who...
RETAIL
sportspromedia.com

European Tour agrees DP World title sponsorship

Golf’s European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season, with total prize money of more than US$200 million for the first time. All tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour will have a minimum prize fund of US$2 million, with at least 47 events scheduled in 27 different countries.
GOLF
BBC

European Tour rebrands to DP World Tour as it reaches 50th anniversary

The European Tour will become the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and feature a total prize fund in excess of $200m (£147m). The new global tour will feature 47 tournaments in 27 countries, including new events in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Africa and Belgium.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Tour#Atp World Tour#Atp Finals#Ap
The Guardian

‘A new era in global golf’: European Tour to be renamed DP World Tour

The collective will of golf’s establishment to swat aside challenges by Saudi Arabia means the European Tour will be renamed from the start of next year. DP World, the Dubai-based logistics company, will take on title sponsorship of the tour, with prize funds to increase as a direct result. The European Tour, formed in 1972, will keep its name as an overarching corporate entity only.
GOLF
Golf Digest

European Tour rebadged DP World Tour ahead of 2021-22 season, will include bigger purses, new events, and more

The last couple of years have not been particularly kind to the European Tour. Amidst the effects of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, purses generally have slipped, as has the quality of many venues. All in all though, the Old World circuit has done well to survive as well as it has, offering at least mediocre events to members increasingly desperate for competitive golf.
GOLF
hennemusic.com

Greta Van Fleet announce 2022 world tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced dates for their Dreams In Gold 2022 world tour. The band will launch the series in support of their latest album, “The Battle At Garden’s Gate”, with four shows in their native Michigan starting March 10 in Kalamazoo; the spring US run will wrap up with a pair of gigs in Atlantic City, NJ in early April, after which the group will hit Brazil and Mexico before performances in Europe and the UK in June.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Exhausted Jon Rahm WITHDRAWS from DP World Tour Championship on European Tour

Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour, according to a Spanish newspaper. The world number one has reportedly decided to continue with his break from golf after an exhausting season which culminated in a Ryder Cup defeat and a poor showing at the Acciona Open de Espana.
GOLF
The Independent

ATP Tour Finals 2021: How to watch online and on TV

The end of the 2021 tennis season is close and the last championship on the calendar is the ATP Finals, taking place this week.Featuring the top eight men’s singles and doubles partners from across the entire campaign, it’s a reward for those who have shown consistency and quality and picked up big wins along the way.Singles players earn a minimum of $173,000 (£129,000) for playing in the three round-robin group matches, with the prize money then increasing with victories and each round progressed - the winner claiming a cheque for just over $1m (£815,000).Roger Federer holds the record for the...
TENNIS
themusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber expands Justice World Tour

World tour expands to five continents through 2023. Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour. Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, traveling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East very soon.
MUSIC
SkySports

European Tour to become DP World Tour in historic naming rights deal from next season

The Dubai-based logistics company has been associated with the European Tour since 2009, with the season-ending tournament renamed the DP World Tour Championship in 2012. The agreement heralds a new era in the history of the European Tour group, which, along with DP World, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022.
GOLF
chatsports.com

Betfred – ATP World Tour Finals 2021 Offer

The ATP World Tour Finals 2021 are underway and you don’t want to miss this Free Bet Club offer from Betfred! Place an in play bet on three ATP World Tour Finals matches across Monday or Tuesday and Betfred will give us a free bet equal to our average stake, up to £10.00. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £6.80 and here’s how…
SPORTS
Pitchfork

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce World Tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced a 2022 world tour in support of their latest LP Butterfly 3000, kicking off on March 19 at Lollapalooza Argentina. They’re supported by Amyl and the Sniffers, Spellling, Dj Crenshaw, Leah Senior, and the Murlocs. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy