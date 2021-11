In Iceland, a new plant that recently started sucking CO2 out of the air and permanently storing it underground is operating only at a small scale. It’s one example of the nascent “direct air capture” industry, and an example of how dramatically the industry will need to grow to be able to play a meaningful role in fighting climate change. But billions of dollars of new funding in the U.S.’s newly signed infrastructure law will help push the technology forward much faster.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO