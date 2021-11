Stock futures are a mixed bag this morning, with the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe haunting Wall Street. Austria just became the latest to re-implement restrictions, sending the country into a new lockdown. In turn, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are pointed 192 points lower, and S&P 500 (SPX) futures are eyeing losses as well. Meanwhile, futures on the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are indicating solid gains, amid strength in the tech sector, specifically semiconductors. Elsewhere, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just authorized Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) Covid-19 booster shots for all adults.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO