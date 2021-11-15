I'm cooking the households books to pay for my secret 'tweakments'

Last Saturday I met up with an old flame who contacted me out of the blue after not hearing from him for more than two decades. Tragically, I mistook the invitation for a date. Projecting 20 years of lost love on to one lunch sitting was never destined to end well. Unsurprisingly nervous, I behaved in a very out-of-character fashion (spending Sunday clutching a bottle of gin staring at the ceiling dying of embarrassment wasn’t part of my weekend plan). The “date” (ho ho ho) that was actually not a “date” (ha ha ha) was a fantasy made up in my tiny mind. Being contacted out of the blue by someone you once loved is a big deal: it can shake your soul and rock your foundations, remembering the lovers (and younger self) you once were. David and I literally had zero contact for 20 years, and yet in the run up to lunch I allowed my mind to construct a wild fantasy in which he’d take one look at me and fall madly in love. By the end of lunch, I imagined we’d be planning our retirement to Mexico where we’d open a restaurant on the beach. I know. I need help…

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 HOURS AGO