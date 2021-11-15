ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Gibson Confirms That He’ll Direct LETHAL WEAPON 5

By Niall Browne
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago Movies In Focus spoke with the great Richard Donner about the long-gestating fifth entry in the Lethal Weapon franchise. It looked like the film was close to getting made, but sadly the director passed away in June 2021, casting doubt on the film ever hitting the...

Notebook Reviews: MAD MAX 2 – THE ROAD WARRIOR

Mad Max 2 (aka The Road Warrior) is a high energy science fiction sequel from director George Miller. Upping the action quota and the spectacle from the original, Mad Max 2 is a masterwork in action cinema – it’s the finest of the Mad Max movies. Mel Gibson returns as...
Uncovering Curiosities: John Sturges’ HOUR OF THE GUN

John Sturges’ 1967 western, Hour Of The Gun is not only a fine example of the genre, but it’s also one of the finest films focusing on the legendary lawman, Wyatt Earp. Sturges’ film is a pseudo-sequel to his 1957 film, Gunfight At The O.K Corral but this is a much harder piece, with grim violence and little comic relief.
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Mel Gibson
Richard Donner
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith Revealed Ron Howard Never Considered Him a Father Figure Despite On-Screen Relationship

Today, Ron Howard is one of the top directors in Hollywood. His directorial credits include Apollo 13, Backdraft, The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and many more. However, his journey to stardom started on the small screen. He and the cast and crew of Happy Days made huge waves in the television world. The show was so popular that its theme song topped the charts and it spawned several spinoff shows, including Mork and Mindy which launched Robin Williams’ career. Additionally, it gave us the phrase, “Jumping the shark.”
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Diane Keaton Thought Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Is Leonardo DiCaprio As She Talked About ‘Male Beauty’

Diane Keaton hilariously mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe for Leonardo DiCaprio as she talked about male beauty on her social media page earlier this week. The 75-year-old actress was reacting to a slideshow of Hollywood heartthrobs on her Instagram page Monday. With a voice commentary, Keaton gushed over the "male beauty" of each celebrity in the gallery, starting with a snap of one whom she thought was “Titanic” star DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Behind the Scenes: John Wayne On The Set Of TRUE GRIT

The great John Wayne won an Academy Award for his turn as Rooster Cogburn in 1969’s True Grit (it was the actor’s only Oscar win in his lengthy career). Based on the novel of the same name by Charles Portis, the western was directed by Henry Hathaway (Niagra, The Sons Of Katie Elder). True Grit sees Wayne play a boozy U.S Marshall helping Kim Darby’s Mattie Ross track down the killers of her father. Country singer Glenn Campbell, Robert Duvall and Dennis Hopper co-star in film.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
Variety

Kristen Stewart on ‘Spencer’ and Her Oscar Buzz: ‘We Don’t Make Movies to Not Connect With Each Other’

Actress Kristen Stewart delivers the performance of her career in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which has thrust her to the forefront of the best actress conversation. But when asked about her thoughts about possibly nabbing her first nom, she bluntly, albeit sarcastically, tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast, “I don’t give a shit.” Adds Stewart: “The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Psych 3: This Is Gus’ for Free on Peacock

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez are back in character as Burton “Gus” Guster and Shawn Spencer in “Psych 3: This is Gus,” which premiered exclusively on Peacock November 18. In the “sequel to the sequel,” Gus and his pregnant fiancée Selena (Jazmyn Simon) are planning to tie the knot before the birth of “Baby Gus.” In preparation for the shotgun wedding, “Groomzilla” Gus and...
TV SERIES
Indy100

Viewers unimpressed with Jeremy Clarkson’s Sean Lock joke on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers were left unimpressed last night after Jeremy Clarkson made a joke about the late comedian Sean Lock. On an episode of the show featuring celebrity contestants playing for charity, which was shown on TV yesterday, Clarkson made the joke while explaining the rules of the ITV show to contestant Jimmy Carr.He said: “You’ve got four life lines, 50/50, you’ve got two phone a friends because you’ve got no audience because of Covid...”Carr interjected and joked: “Oh I thought that was because people preferred Tarrant” (he was referring to the previous host,...
CELEBRITIES

