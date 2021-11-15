ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speculative Traders Climb a Classic 'Wall of Worry'

Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bears are always very good at formulating a negative market narrative. There is always a good argument for why the market is about to collapse. Currently, the negative argument appears to be particularly compelling. Inflation is running at a 30-year high, consumer sentiment is at a decade low, and the...

The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
Street.Com

The Market's Highs Are Being Built on a Deteriorating Foundation

While three of the index charts posted new closing highs, they did so as poor market breadth deteriorated further, which implies a weakening underlying structure. As such, the index trends remain a mix of bullish, neutral and bearish projections. Meanwhile, the data is mixed with the 1-day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators...
Street.Com

3 Gold Stocks to Protect Against Inflation

For investors looking for more from their gold positions, such as dividend income, owning shares of companies can be a way to counter inflation. Stocks quotes in this article: GLD, GOLD, FCX, RGLD. Conventional thinking among investors is that gold can be an excellent hedge against inflationTypically, gold is inversely...
Street.Com

American International Group, Inc.

A trader needs to go where they have comfort, especially if buying shares. Plus, we wait with great interest to learn what Berkshire Hathaway's holdings were as of the end of 2020. Let's look at exchange-traded funds that invest in AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations and see how they stack up.
Street.Com

Rotation Whips Russell but Watch for a Reversal

The intense rotational action that hit the market on Thursday continued on Friday. Breadth was two-to-one negative, and there were over 400 stocks hitting new 12-month highs, but the Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100 finished with gains while the Russell 2000 lost almost 1%. The Russell 2000 struggled all week and...
Street.Com

Why Are Insiders Buying These 2 Beaten Down Small-Cap Biopharmas?

Before I dig into my main topic for the column today, a quick update on federal vaccine mandatesMy regular readers know I have been following this news item closely in recent months as I believe if fully employed, they could have a significant and negative impact on job and economic growthLast week, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed these ...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
Street.Com

Here's a Slick Idea for Playing an Overdone Oil Selloff

Oil is a blood bath FridayRumors of the president opening up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), Covid in Europe, and demand fears are hurting all the oil producersHowever, this is WAY over done, and the selloff is a bit too aggressiveThere are oil names with great balance sheets that are making a lot of money right now, and will continue to do...
Street.Com

Can Apple's Leadership Spread Out to the Rest of the Market?

Shares of Apple (AAPL) have pushed up to a new high this week. Prices have been making higher lows and higher highs (the simple definition of an uptrend) since 1985 - a long track record. Apple has been both a technology leader but also a stock market leader. Let's check out the charts and indicators.
Street.Com

Several Factors Are Impacting the Market Action

We have a continuation of Thursday's action as a small group of big-cap technology names pushes the Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) , while breadth runs solidly negative and sectors like financials (XLF) and energy (XLE) are hit hard. Part of the reason for the rotation is a drop...
Street.Com

I'd Look at a Simple Put Here With Elastic NV

There are quite a few ugly charts out there when you get away from some of the biggest tech namesI tend now to look at put options much, but this could turn out to be one turkey of a Thanksgiving week given the action under the surfaceAnd while some may feel like a bargain, it's challenging buying into the holeWe often discuss the big risks buying...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
