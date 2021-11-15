ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Peabody Energy Stock Slides On Watered-Down COP26 Coal Agreement

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeabody Energy Corp. (BTU) - Get Peabody Energy Corporation Report shares slumped lower Monday after world leaders agreed to a phasedown coal production following climate talks at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. The weekend agreement, which for the first time acknowledged that fossil fuels were the main cause of...

