McKinley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. McKinley logged three straight limited practices this week and will be a true game-time decision for Sunday's game. it's worth noting that he's yet to play more than 60 percent of the defensive snaps in any game this season and only has 13 tackles with 1.5 sacks this season, so his absence might not affect Cleveland's defensive plans a great deal even if that means losing a bit of depth on the defensive line.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO