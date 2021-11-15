ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animoca Brands To Build K-pop NFT Metaverse Next

By CryptoCoin.News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimoca Brands joins forces with Korean record label Cube Entertainment to build a K-pop-inspired music metaverse. The alliance will launch NFTs and ecosystem tokens of globally acclaimed K-pop music artists and actors. A wide range of resources like albums, portraits, digital sound sources, and avatars will go into the...

