ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

We Love mRNA. Let’s Use It For The Flu Vaccine Too

By Steven Salzberg
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last year has been a story of triumph in the vaccine world, with the rapid development of two highly successful vaccines for Covid-19, one developed by Moderna and the other by Pfizer and BioNTech. Now that flu season is approaching, why are we still using 50-year-old technology for the flu...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Rna Vaccine#Nature
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tidewater News

Lab Just Made a More Dangerous COVID Virus

This article was beforehand revealed February 5, 2021, and has been up to date with new data. If SARS-CoV-2 has frazzled your nerves, I’ve dangerous information for you. Scientists are already cooking up extra virulent and deadly variations. In a January 22, 2021, Twitter publish, biotech entrepreneur Yuri Deigin highlighted a research posted on the preprint server bioRxiv on the finish of December 2020, saying:1.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

As we type this, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting to vote on whether or not to recommend COVID boosters for those who got the Moderna and J&J vaccine. (Yesterday, the FDA authorized the doses, and said any brand can be used as a booster—a "mix and match" process.) In fact, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, is expected to vote in favor of these boosters as soon as tonight. With this in mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS This Morning to answer questions about the boosters. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: The vaccinated should make the unvaccinated suffer

To the editor -- The unvaccinated among us are making life miserable for we the vaccinated. We need to wear masks everywhere. We are unable to access needed health care. We have difficulty accessing day care for our children etc. It is time to start making life miserable for the...
YAKIMA, WA
Best Life

Get a Different Booster If You Got This Vaccine, Virus Experts Say

After weeks of deliberations between advisory committees and agencies, booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have finally been authorized in the U.S. The millions of people now eligible for additional doses are likely weighing their options, after both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also chose to authorize a mix-and-match approach, in which recipients are free to choose from any of the three boosters, no matter which vaccine they got initially. Health officials are not currently recommending one booster over another, as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said that the agency "will not articulate a preference." But some virus experts are comfortable sharing their opinions on the matter.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Forbes

Forbes

286K+
Followers
85K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy