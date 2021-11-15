Why the Lightning Port Is On Its Way Out

The Belkin “BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad,” which is too much of a mouthful and will henceforth be referred to as the 3-in-1 charger, has a MagSafe 15W wireless charger for your iPhone, as mentioned. It also includes a standard Qi-compatible wireless charging pad that you can use to power up your AirPods, and there’s an adjustable Apple Watch charging puck that supports fast charging, as mentioned above. The adjustability of the Watch puck is a nice touch, giving you freedom to charge either lying flat or upright in Apple Watch’s “nightstand mode,” and there’s a clever switch underneath that allows you to tweak the height of the stand to perfectly fit Apple Watch models new and old, as well as a side variety of Apple Watch cases if that’s your thing.
