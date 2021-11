Zurich Insurance Group AG is pledging further cutbacks in its underwriting of oil and thermal coal. The company will stop underwriting new greenfield oil exploration projects "in the absence of meaningful transition plans," the company's commercial insurance CEO, Sierra Signorelli, said during a Nov. 18 investor day presentation. The insurer further promised to phase thermal coal out of its underwriting by 2030 for OECD and European Union countries and by 2040 for the rest of the world, with some exceptions for companies that have "formally approved science-based targets in place." Zurich will also underwrite any oil and gas drilling and production in the Arctic.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO