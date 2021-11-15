Cleveland gas prices fell 1.9 cents per gallon in past week

Gas prices have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, with an average price in Cleveland at around $3.28 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that analyzes fuel prices. During the previous week, gas prices rose 12.5 cents per gallon.

"As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy's Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans."

Gas prices are still higher than they were a month ago. Prices in Cleveland are 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to a daily survey of 831 gas stations in Cleveland, GasBuddy reported that the cheapest gas station is $3.01 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Akron- $3.24 per gallon, down 5.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.29 per gallon.

Detroit- $3.38 per gallon, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.39 per gallon.

Erie- $3.63 per gallon, unchanged from last week's $3.63 per gallon.

