Mid America Mortgage welcomes Dennis Loxton as national sales manager in its reverse mortgage division

Offering tailored service adapted to each client’s distinct communication and learning styles, Angie Gora excels at building personal connections based on mutual understanding and a common goal. With over 30 years of lending experience, Gora, a branch manager and vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate, leads a team of experienced lending professionals and specializes in renovation lending, as well as jumbo, FHA, conventional and VA mortgage loans. “I’ve held many different positions in the mortgage industry, including processing, closing, servicing, underwriting and operations management,” says Gora, “so I’m able to understand the full life cycle of a loan.”
Comments / 0