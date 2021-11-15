Mid America Mortgage welcomes Dennis Loxton as national sales manager in its reverse mortgage division

Aging is expensive—and that goes double for residential buildings. Exterior deterioration is inevitable, mechanical systems do not last forever, and everyday foot traffic and wear take their toll on even the sturdiest structures. For many condos and co-ops in the U.S. governed by boards made up of volunteer owners and shareholders, getting old—and the costs associated with it—can come as a nasty shock. Boards may find they are not equipped with adequate reserves to cover predictable replacements; in some cases, even if they do have the funds, the board may be stymied by bylaws requiring a full resident vote to approve certain expenditures.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO