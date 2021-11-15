ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronauts Forced To Take Refuge As Dangerous Space Debris Flies Past ISS

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Space debris twice flew past the football-field-sized modular space station on Monday morning, forcing American and Russian crew members to seek...

Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Hubble Space Telescope drops dazzling new views of the outer planets

Our solar system sure has some pretty planets. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released fresh looks at Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. All four of the planets are gas giants, making them very unlike Earth or Mars, which are rocky....
ASTRONOMY
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dailygalaxy.com

“Mars Will Kill You” –NASA’s Curiosity Rover is Making Mars Radiation-Blasted Landscape Safe for Human Exploration

“The only things our planet and Mars really have in common is that both are rocky planets with some water ice and both have robots (and Mars doesn’t even have that many),” writes Shannon Stirone for The Atlantic. “Granted, walking around on Mars would be a life-changing, amazing, profound experience,” she notes. “But visiting as a proof of technology or to expand the frontier of human possibility is very different from living there. It is not in the realm of hospitable to humans. Mars will kill you.”
ASTRONOMY
Matthias Maurer
Kayla Barron
Raja Chari
Anton Shkaplerov
The Atlantic

Maybe Don’t Blow Up Satellites in Space

The astronauts were still asleep when NASA called the International Space Station. “Hey, Mark, good morning. Sorry for the early call,” a mission controller said in the early hours of Monday morning, speaking with Mark Vande Hei, one of four NASA astronauts on board. But the astronauts needed to get up, mission control said calmly, and move to the spacecraft docked to the station. They needed to be prepared to potentially escape and head back to Earth. This was an emergency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Future Mars colonists could revolt against mission control on Earth, new study warns

Future Martian settlers will grow increasingly autonomous and could slowly stop sharing information with mission control, according to a study of ‘colonists’ simulated in an extra-terrestrial environment.Project Sirius, 120-day isolation test that is taking place in Russia, seeks to investigate the autonomous behaviours of potential crew.Future missions to Mars, and further planets, will require individual action as the delays between mission control and spacecraft become an insurmountable issue.During the test, which recreated pressurised chambers, landing operations, and a five-minute delay between the subjects and mission control, it was found that the crew quickly functioned confidently and worked collaboratively."The communication characteristics...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time

For the satellites spinning around Earth, using electricity to ionize and push particles of xenon gets them to go where they need to go. While xenon atoms ionize easily and are heavy enough to build thrust, the gas is rare and expensive, not to mention difficult to store. Thanks to new research, we could soon have an alternative. Enter iodine.  Full in-orbit operation of a satellite powered by iodine gas has now been carried out by space tech company ThrustMe, and the technology promises to lead to satellite propulsion systems that are more efficient and affordable than ever before. The iodine electric propulsion system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Germany
Russia
dallassun.com

Russian anti-satellite missile test spreads dangerous space debris

The U.S. has condemned Russia for destroying one of its own satellites with a missile. The Russians tested the satellite-killing missile which blew up one of Russia's own satellites, resulting in a debris field so dangerous that it forced the International Space Station crew to seek shelter in their escape capsules.
MILITARY
AFP

Musk says first orbital flight for Moon rocket in early 2022

Elon Musk said Wednesday that the Starship developed by his company SpaceX and selected by NASA for the Americans' return to the Moon would attempt its first orbital flight early next year. "We'll do a bunch of tests in December and hopefully launch in January," Musk said in a talk for the National Academies Space Studies Board. "There's a lot of risk associated with this first launch," he said. "So I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but I think we will make a lot of progress." Starship has already made several sub-orbital flights. After multiple tests that ended in impressive explosions, SpaceX finally succeeded in landing the spacecraft, which is designed to be reusable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Russia admits destroying satellite with space missile strike

Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test, but rejected US accusations that it had endangered the International Space Station.  Last year, Britain and the US accused Russia of testing a "nesting doll" satellite that opened up and released a smaller craft to stalk an American satellite. 
WORLD
thedrive

Russia Claims Flying Prototypes Of Its New Checkmate Fighter Are Now Under Construction

Russia’s military and the United Arab Emirates have apparently both expressed interest in the single-engine fighter. Developments in the Sukhoi Checkmate new-generation single-engine fighter program are now coming in rapid succession, with the announcement that the first flying prototypes are now under construction. At the same time, there are reports in the Russian media of talks on selling the jet to the Russian military, while officials are also hopeful that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could become more deeply involved in the program.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

SpaceX Starship launch date for ‘biggest rocket ever’ set for January, Elon Musk says

The first orbital flight of SpaceX’s Mars-bound Starship rocket will take place in January, Elon Musk has announced.Starship SN20 will be the most powerful rocket ever built when it lifts off in 2022 from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, with the SpaceX boss telling the National Academy of Sciences on Wednesday that it will have more than twice the thrust of the Saturn V rockets used to launch people to the Moon during Nasa’s Apollo program. “The idea behind this is to have the first fully and rapidly reusable rocket... that’s really the holy grail of rocketry,” he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

