4 things to include, 4 things to avoid on your resume

BOSTON (CBS) – Just as the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays. And after a 2020 holiday season spent apart, many Americans are vaccinated and hitting the road. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be just as it always was – busy. “Think it’s worth it to see the family. People want to get back with their families. I know I do,” said one driver in Newton. Transportation leaders are reminding Massachusetts travelers to plan ahead, be patient, and protect each other. Logan is making it easy. “For those who may need a Covid test there are two locations here at Logan Airport: Terminal C on second level and terminal E on the ground level,” explained MassPort Director of Aviation Ed Freni. Logan is anticipating between 800-900,000 passengers over the next week. Everyone must wear a mask, at the airport and riding the MBTA. The most highway traffic is expected between 10am and 7pm Wednesday. If you do get stuck, remember just how out of reach this all felt last year. Asked how he feels about an upcoming Thanksgiving trip to Grandma’s, 5-year-old Issa replied, “Happy!” Visit www.mass.gov/coronavirus for information on current COVID-19 travel requirements.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO