ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

4 things to include, 4 things to avoid on your resume

By Bill Young
cbs17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It has been said that looking for a job is the hardest job you’ll ever have. Part of the process is, of course, having the best resume possible. CBS 17 spoke to Scott Garfield, a recruitment expert for the Raleigh-based company, CIBR. He...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

10 things to do with your kids this weekend in NC

Raleigh, N.C. — Looking for something to do with your children this weekend in North Carolina? We have your guide for fun stuff to do with your family this weekend in the area!. Make Thanksgiving dinner plans - We have a list of local restaurants offering dine-in and take-out menus...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Grocery Stores Offering Free Turkeys in North Carolina

During the next week, many Americans will be heading to the grocery store to pick up ingredients for their Thanksgiving meals. As much as we love a great meal, it can be expensive to put it all together. Before making your grocery list – and before heading out to the grocery store – make sure to check out Offers.com’s list below of grocery stores in Charlotte offering free turkeys with a qualifying purchase this Thanksgiving.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Best Life

6 Things Attracting Mice Into Your Basement

Similar to garages, your home's basement can be flexible in the way it gets used. Some are finished and furnished just like any other room in the house. Others are nothing more than a concrete sub-level used for storage. But whatever the case may be for your home, you might be attracting mice if you keep certain things in your basement. Read on to see what you shouldn't be storing in your cellar.
ANIMALS
cbs17

Adults ‘may’ get a COVID-19 booster but ‘should’ they?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All adults could be approved for COVID-19 booster shot by the weekend. The FDA and a CDC advisory committee both gave the go-ahead on Friday. It will be up to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to give the final sign-off. That could possibly come Friday night.
RALEIGH, NC
pilot.com

Prep Work Begins for N.C. 211 Widening Project

Preparation work for the future project to improve N.C. 211 between Aberdeen and Raeford can begin as early as this month thanks to a contract recently award by the N.C. Department of Transportation. NCDOT awarded a $15.3 million contract to Fred Smith Company of Raleigh to conduct clearing and grubbing,...
ABERDEEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Cibr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
cbs17

Durham townhouse consumed in flames

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Highway Fire Department and Raleigh Fire Department worked to put out a large townhouse fire in Durham Thursday night. According to DHFD’s Facebook post, it was first on-scene, but called RFD for backup due to the extent of the blaze. Police Chief Ian Toms...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

TSA PreCheck scam looks to take your money and personal info

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As people prepare to return to air travel this holiday season, TSA imposters are out there trying to steal your money and personal information under the guise of offering you TSA PreCheck. Experts say those running the scam are highly sophisticated in the way they have...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Dinosaurs are invading Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, interactive exhibits and shows is coming to the Raleigh Convention Center for three days. Friday through Sunday “Jurassic Quest” will allow people to get up close and personal with the monsters that roamed the Earth millions of years ago.
RALEIGH, NC
Sadie Lee

Opinion: Things I Do That Are Part of Avoidance OCD

For the record, I have been officially diagnosed with ADHD and OCD combined. I had a professional psychologist confirm this when I was a teenager. For some reason, I personally couldn’t resonate with the OCD one.
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Travelers Urged Be Patient, Plan Ahead This Holiday Season

BOSTON (CBS) – Just as the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays. And after a 2020 holiday season spent apart, many Americans are vaccinated and hitting the road. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be just as it always was – busy. “Think it’s worth it to see the family. People want to get back with their families. I know I do,” said one driver in Newton. Transportation leaders are reminding Massachusetts travelers to plan ahead, be patient, and protect each other. Logan is making it easy. “For those who may need a Covid test there are two locations here at Logan Airport: Terminal C on second level and terminal E on the ground level,” explained MassPort Director of Aviation Ed Freni. Logan is anticipating between 800-900,000 passengers over the next week. Everyone must wear a mask, at the airport and riding the MBTA. The most highway traffic is expected between 10am and 7pm Wednesday. If you do get stuck, remember just how out of reach this all felt last year. Asked how he feels about an upcoming Thanksgiving trip to Grandma’s, 5-year-old Issa replied, “Happy!” Visit www.mass.gov/coronavirus for information on current COVID-19 travel requirements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy