Rapper T-Pain is taking his mixing skills out of the production booth and into the kitchen with a new cocktail guide titled Can I Mix You a Drink? Released last week, the book quickly shot into the Top Five on Amazon’s best-selling rap books list (just behind a new Mac Miller biography). Can I Mix You a Drink? sees T-Pain going from music mixing to mixologist, with 50 cocktails inspired by his travels, day-to-day life and his catalog of songs. The book title of course, is a play on the singer’s Yung Joc hit, “Buy U a Drank.” Amazon Buy: Can I Mix...

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO