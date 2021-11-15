ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

German zoo presents 3 lion cubs, 5 weeks after birth

By LIZ WESTON OF NerdWallet
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Meet Jamila, Kumani and...

Kenosha News.com

Watch an endangered tiger nurses noisy cubs at a UK zoo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. body investigating the most serious crimes in Myanmar said that preliminary evidence collected since the military seized power on Feb. 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians “amounting to crimes against humanity.”. Austria to bar unvaccinated from restaurants as...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Lion Cubs#Gelsenkirchen#Ap
KRMG

Tulsa Zoo announces birth of rare white rhino cub

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo has announced a new addition to the family. Sally the white rhino has welcomed a boy calf. The calf was born on Nov. 7 and weighed 127 pounds. He was taking his first steps just one hour later. Sally and her calf will stay...
TULSA, OK
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

A lion cub left in the bush while its mother went hunting became the hunted in a stunning video posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.) A leopard stole the baby lion and carried it alive up a tree in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the clip shared by Latest Sightings shows. “At...
ANIMALS
New Haven Register

Rare leopard cub makes debut at Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A rare Amur leopard cub has made her public debut at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The cub, named Marta, spent about an hour in her outdoor habitat Thursday morning, KSBY-TV reported. Marta was born in August and had remained off exhibit since then to bond...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Arkansas Times

Little Rock Zoo welcomes first rhino birth

The Little Rock Zoo has announced the birth last night of an eastern black rhinoceros, the first rhino birth at the Zoo. The calf was born to Andazi, a 15-year-old rhino at the zoo since 2010. The father is Johari, a 26-year-old rhino at the zoo for for 23 years. Andazi was transferred to Little Rock in hopes of mating with Johari as part of a species survival plan.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Derrick

Lions, tigers and an unbearable year at Jack Hanna's zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had a bear of a year. It began Jan. 1, the first day of famous zookeeper Jack Hanna's retirement after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation’s second-largest zoo.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Pueblo Chieftain

Painting the town red: Rare red panda cubs stealing hearts after Pueblo Zoo debut

Mogwai and his sister, Momo, 5-month-old red pandas, have made their public debut to a chorus of "awws” at the Pueblo Zoo. The two cubs are the first red pandas to be born at the Pueblo Zoo and the first litter of cubs for 3-year-old mother Priya. It is an exciting time for staff who are doing their part to ensure the viability of the rare red panda species, which is critically endangered.
PUEBLO, CO
sciencealert.com

New Horrifying Secrets of Peru's Ancient Civilizations Unearthed in The Andes

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons – belonging...
WORLD
The Independent

Giant owl not seen for 150 years pictured in wild for first time

A giant owl that has gone almost unseen in African rainforests for 150 years has been photographed in the wild for the first time by British scientists working in Ghana. Shelley’s Eagle Owl was spotted on 16 October in what has been hailed as a “sensational discovery” by ecologists. With only a few thousand thought to be in existence, the species is officially classified as being at risk of extinction.A picture of the bird was taken by Dr Joseph Tobias, of the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London, and Dr Robert Williams, an ecologist from Somerset. The...
WILDLIFE
wpde.com

Skipper finds 22-million-year-old tooth from 50-foot megalodon shark

A Florida boat captain has found a 6-inch tooth that belonged to a prehistoric Megalodon shark. Michael Nastasio was diving off the coast of Venice, Fla. when he made the discovery, and said, “I can’t take my eyes off of it.”. Megalodon (which means “large tooth”) is a shark species...
WILDLIFE
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
ohmymag.co.uk

Kate and William reportedly not staying with the Sussexes during US visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are rumoured to be planning a trip to the United States next year. The last time Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were seen together was two years ago. According to reports, Kate and William will visit the United States early next year as part of a royal tour, and they will stop in California along the way.
U.K.
AFP

Back on all fours with titanium paws for Russia rescue dog

Monika the Russian rescue dog is ready for her new life after she was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws in a pricey and complex operation paid for by a crowd-funding campaign. The campaign also financed the prosthetic titanium legs that were made using a 3D printer. 
PETS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover Unknown Plant Species Growing on Australia's Sacred Uluru

Scientists have made what is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery, finding a new plant species on the giant rock of Uluru in Australia. What's more, the fig has been hiding in plain sight for years. Ficus desertorum, or the desert fig, is the name that's been given to the new plant. Before now, it was believed to belong in a sub-category of Ficus brachypoda, a species of fig tree found extensively in the northern and central parts of Australia. A closer look has revealed that this is in fact its own distinct species, with its own distinct regional habitat. The leaves are the...
WILDLIFE

