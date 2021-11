Penn State will sample the student body this month in an effort to learn more about housing and food insecurity on campus, the university announced Tuesday. Starting Thursday, November 18, a randomly selected sample of students will receive a five-to-10-minute survey in their inboxes. Although the questionnaires are not anonymous, Penn State said responses will remain confidential among “a small number of Student Affairs staff” who could provide resources and support to those showing immediate need.

